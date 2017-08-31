The Socceroos Are Trailing Japan 1-0 In Crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The Socceroos have been dealt a knock against Japan in Saitama on Thursday night in a crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifying match that could decide whether Australia heads to Russia in 2018.

While both teams had early opportunities in front of goal, it was Australia that started hard and fast on the pitch, finding its feet quickly and dominating much of the possession with ease throughout the first half.

This match was always going to be an important one -- the equation was simple: An Australian win means qualification to the 2018 Russia World Cup.

And while any other result doesn't necessarily rule the Socceroos out for next year's tournament, beating Japan on any occasion, let alone on its home turf, is no easy feat -- The last time Australia beat Japan in any fixture was in a 2009 World Cup qualifier at the MCG and haven't been victorious against them, while away from home, since 1969.

With captain Mile Jedinak and Aussie Premier League midfielder Aaron Mooy both ruled out for Thursday's game, the Socceroos' hopes for the World Cup fell to the likes of Australia's young talent in Massimo Luongo, Tom Rogic, Matthew Leckie and Robbie Kruse.

And to their credit, they looked pretty good for the opening 40 minutes.

Get the ball to Leckie. Looks really confident and inform #JPNvAUS — Matt (@Mattys123) August 31, 2017

One striking opportunity by Leckie on the edge of Japan's goal-box, somehow skimmed between what looked like every defender Japan had on the field, to roll past goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima and bounce off the goalpost. Cue the nail-biting.

Japan also had some notable players missing however, after Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda and Shinji Okazaki -- who are three of the country's best players -- were all named to start on the bench for the game.

But it wasn't long before Japan took the chances also given to them. On the back of a well-picked cross from the sideline, striker Takuma Asano slotted an easy goal past Australian keeper Mat Ryan to leave the match at 1-0 just before the half-time break.

Goal to Japan via Asano. JPN 1 AUS 0 (41') #JPNvAUS #GoSocceroos — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) August 31, 2017

That means the Socceroos have a big 45 minutes ahead of them in an attempt to equalise, or even better, win the match. A fourth consecutive Australian World Cup berth depends on it.