11 Shows To Watch While You Wait For More 'Game Of Thrones'

If, like the Night King, you're wondering WTF to watch next, let us give you some suggestions.

Well, it happened, the penultimate season of 'Game of Thrones' has ended leaving us with nothing but the memories of incest, dragons and 30,000 thinkpieces about the "one thing you might have missed" in every episode.

The worst news is that 'GOT' isn't likely to return until 2019! And while you can't see it, those numbers were in capslock because WE DON'T LIKE WAITING! But we do like binge-watching TV, so here are a few shows to fill in the time until your next, inevitable re-watch of 'GOT' from the beginning.

'House of Cards'

The show has only won two Golden Globes, six Emmy's, a Peabody and handful more of awards, so you might have heard of it. If you haven't, the Netflix series is based on a U.K. miniseries of the same name. It stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as a power couple in Washington D.C. doing everything they can to climb the power ladder. If you thought 'Game of Thrones' was brutal just wait until you see what 'House of Cards' gets up to.

Watch it on: Netflix.

'The Handmaid's Tale'

Arguably one of the break-out shows of the year, 'The Handmaid's Tale' is an incredible series based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Samira WIley and Ann Dowd, the series is set in a dystopian future where -- due to a rapid fall of fertility rates -- the United States is overthrown by a totalitarian religious organisation. The handful of fertile women left in the States are known as "Handmaids" who are forced to submit to ritualistic rape at the hands of heir "commanders". The series is confronting, tense and has one of the best ensemble casts you'll see.

Watch it on: SBS OnDemand.

'Vikings'

Ok, maybe these prestige dramas aren't what you're looking for, what about a historical drama based on Norse heroes?! 'Vikings' is just that, inspired by the adventures of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok, you'll get the 'GOT' vibe from the pillaging, raids, the wars, the fur coats and the battles.

Watch it on: Netflix.

It's pretty much 'GOT' sans dragons.

'Peaky Blinders'

A big theme in 'Game of Thrones' is family, and families getting up to some pretty messed up sh*t, which is why 'Peaky Blinders' might be what you're looking for. A gangster family epic based on the actual Peaky Blinders gang in Birmingham, England in the years just after the First World War. It stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and Annabelle Wallis.

Watch it on: Netflix.

'Outlander'

If you love the soapy aspects of 'Game of Thrones' but appreciate its historical setting and the more fantasy elements you really should be watching 'Outlander'. The series follows Claire Randall, played by Caitriona Balfe, a World War II nurse who visits Inverness, Scotland with her husband in 1945 but finds herself transported back to 1743 and in the middle of the Jacobite rebellions.

Watch it on: Netflix.

'Marco Polo'

Netflix's 'Maro Polo' may not have been their most successful original series, but it definitely has a loyal fanbase. The historical drama series was obviously inspired by Marco Polo's early years, after being abandoned by his father he finds himself in the court of Kublai Khan. There's love, intrigue, drama and of course tense Mongolian relations with China.

Watch it on: Netflix.

Two seasons and a Christmas special, 'Marco Polo' isn't just a fun game to play in the pool.

'The 100'

Set in a dystopian future, 'The 100' is set 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse ravaged Earth, killing a almost all life on the planet. In those years, several thousand survivors have lived in a massive space station orbiting Earth, waiting for it to be safe to return to the planet. They decide to send 100 juvenile delinquents to the surface as a test. Once back on Earth, the 100 have to create a society and begin to rebuild their lives, and that's when they find out... they're not alone down there.

Watch it on: Netflix.

'Mr. Robot'

Who is Mr. Robot? Starring Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer and Carly Chaikin, and follows Malek's character Elliot, a hacker with serious social anxiety and mental illness. Elliot does a smattering of hacking on the side, until he's recruited by a figure known as Mr. Robot, whose team of 'hacktivists' plan to create anarchy. The series is full of twists and turns, and while it's a bit out of the tone of 'Game of Thrones', it's an intensely great drama/thriller series to sink your teeth into.

Watch it on: Foxtel Now.

'Westworld'

If you thought waiting for 'Game of Thrones' was a big ask, try being an OG 'Westworld' fan, the series came out in 2016 and we won't be seeing a second season until 2018! Still, the first season of 'Westworld' is a wild ride, a wild wild west ride, if you will. Set in a futuristic Western-themed amusement park populated by highly advanced, super real cyborgs, the series is like a mystery wrapped in a riddle dressed up like a cowboy. It's a great deal of fun, and has an incredible cast including Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden and the third Hemsworth, Luke!

Watch it on: Foxtel Now.

Anthony Hopkins in HBO's 'Westworld'.

'American Gods'

Another series based on a book, 'American Gods' comes from Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name and stars Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Ian McShane and Gillian Anderson. It follows Whittle's character Shadow Moon as he's released from prison early after the death of his wife. He runs into a mysterious figure known as Mr. Wednesday (McShane) and agrees to become his bodyguard. Unknown to Shadow, he accidentally stumbled into a war with the old gods, brought to America over time with migrants of every faith, and the new gods like technology, media and roads. It's a little slow moving, but if you're after a series with an incredible aesthetic and some intensely twisted magical realism, this is the way to go.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video.

'Big Little Lies'

You thought the Starks and Lannisters were out for blood? Ever seen the wrath of a middle-class suburban mum? Once again based on a novel of the same name, this HBO miniseries begins with a death, but you won't find out who died or who was involved until the end. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern and features incredible performances from each. While it's not exactly the swords and dragons epic of 'Game of Thrones', it's still an intense look at the microcosm of Monterey, California.

Watch it on: Foxtel Now.