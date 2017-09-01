Bob Brown Lashes Out At 'Wealthy, Arrogant' Adani Boss: Report

Iconic environmentalist and former Greens leader Bob Brown has hit out at mining giant Adani's "arrogant" chairman at a rally against the controversial project, according to media reports.

India-based Adani plans to import 60 million tonnes of coal from Australia each year, sourced from the company's $21 billion Carmichael mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin.

The mine is set to bring thousands of jobs to the region but opponents are worried about its impact on the environment and tourism.

Veteran activist and actor Nell Schofield will be MCing the #StopAdani Sydney summit today 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/EsbMCWHFpZ — Stop Adani (@stopadani) September 1, 2017

Speaking at a day of action against the multi-billion dollar project, Brown reportedly lashed out at Adani's chairman, Gautam Adani.

"A message back to Mr Adani -- you're welcome to this country," Brown is quoted as saying.

"But you're not welcome to bring your destructive wealth and arrogance to ride over the majority opinion of Australian people who don't want you to have that loan and won't let you get away with that mine."

Billionaire Adani has continued to emphasise the job creation potential of the project, taking to Twitter earlier this year to say it could result in an extra 10,000 positions.