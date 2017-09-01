Heartbroken Family Lands In Italy After Aussie Dies In BASE Jumping Accident

The heartbroken family of a Western Australian tradie who died while wingsuit BASE jumping in Italy are on their way to bring his body home.

Ben Dummett, 25, from Mandurah, was killed while BASE jumping with two friends in the northern Italian province of Trentino on Monday, the Seven Network reports.

His brother Jordan said the family were in Italy to retrieve Ben's body and belongings.

"Just an update for everyone asking. We have just flown into Italy & are now driving an hour up to Lavis to where Ben is, to continue getting everything sorted to bring him & his things home. Thank you again for all the support," he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, Jordan paid tribute to his brother.

"Fly free my brother, you'll be missed like you wouldn't believe," Jordan wrote.

EXCLUSIVE: A #Mandurah man dies BASE jumping in Italy. Hear from his devastated family in @7NewsPerth at 6. #perthnews pic.twitter.com/Ksvt7oDwB5 — Amelia Broun (@ameliabroun7) September 1, 2017

Ben's father, Simon Dummett, told Channel Seven his son "would jump off anything, anywhere, at any time of the day or night".

"The chance of getting that phone call in the middle of the night was always a very real, very real thing and, unfortunately, it did happen," he said.