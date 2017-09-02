Sydney Shows Support For Julian Cadman's Heartbroken Family

Celebrities, sports stars, friends and well-wishers have turned out to help support the family of Julian Cadman who was killed in the Barcelona terror attack.

Seven-year-old Julian died and his mother Jom was left critically injured following the terror attack on Barcelona's popular tourist precinct Las Ramblas in mid-August.

On Saturday, staff at Western Sydney's Prodigy Martial Arts in Seven Hills, where Julian trained, organised a special day to remember the little boy.

The family of Barcelona terror victim Julian Cadman will find reassurance from a show of support today in Sydney's west. @AirlieWalsh #9News pic.twitter.com/nLVrWfNAm4 September 2, 2017

Celebrities and sports stars have turned out to help support the family of Julian Cadman. @KCoulcher #7News pic.twitter.com/kx1pEJN1k2 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) September 2, 2017

There were martial arts displays, rides, a raffle and an auction, with more than $50,000 in prizes.

Home and Away star Jake Ryan was also on hand to show his support.

"It's such a great cause under such tragic circumstances, I'd do anything for it," he told Channel Seven.

Seven white balloons were also released at the event to commemorate Julian's life.

The event was held as Julian's mother Jom reportedly responds well to final surgeries in hospital to treat injuries sustained in the horrific attack.

A total 14 people were killed in the Barcelona attack that rocked Spain and made headlines around the world.