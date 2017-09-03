7 Reasons Why Spring Can Be A Struggle For Busty Women

We couldn't be more delighted that Spring is here, but it turns out the season is not so breezy for everyone -- especially women who are more well-endowed.

Whether it be bikini tops that aren't in their sizes, or those in their sizes way out of their budgets, or cute dresses seemingly designed without their breast size in mind, safe to say - the struggle is real.

HuffPost SA has rounded up seven challenges these women know to be true about Spring:

1. Underboob and cleavage sweat.

2. The devil that is anything strapless, never mind weak straps.

3. Finding the right bathing-suit top when most shops don't even carry sizes above a D-cup.

4. Airy button-down or zip-up shirts.

5. Life jackets that just won't let you flourish.

6. Crop tops - need we say more?

7. The anxiety of side-boob revealing outfits -- in case of the spill.