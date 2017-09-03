Well it's finally happening, our nightmares are seeping into the real world. Pennywise is coming.

On Monday morning, several menacing red balloons tied to sewer drains began popping up to promote the upcoming 'It' movie and to that we say -- oh hellllll nope.

For those who may be lucky enough to have gone this far without being acquainted with Pennywise, the terrifying clown has appeared in several of Stephen King's novels, including 'It'. Pennywise is a shape-shifting, immortal entity that often takes the form of a clown and appears every 27 years to feed on children. So that's charming. The character's calling card is a red balloon.

In Stephen King's novel, IT awakens every 27 years.



IT premiered on TV in 1990.



IT is hitting theaters in 2017, 27 years later. pic.twitter.com/hXaXtHpRBC — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) August 4, 2017

King's novel was first adapted into a TV miniseries in 1990 starring Tim Curry in what became an iconic role. Now, the story of the most terrifying clown has been adapted into a duology with Bill Skarsgård taking the lead. The first film follows a group of outcast kids in Derry, Maine known as The Losers Club.

As more and more children go missing in Derry, the Losers Club is brought face-to-face with their fears, and one truly horrifying clown.

And it turns out real-life clowns are not happy with the resurrection of Pennywise. The World Clowns Association has claimed it will cost hardworking clowns business, and see an uprising in anti-clown sentiment.

While we can sympathise with the good clowns of the world, if we see any of these red balloons out in the wild, we're running in the opposite direction.

'It' arrives in cinemas on September 7.