Man Dead After Running Into Fire At 'Burning Man' Festival

A 41-year-old man has died after running into a burning effigy at the annual Burning Man festival in the United States.

Aaron Joel Mitchell burst through the security barriers and headlong into the flames as participants to the world-renowned festival watched 'The Man' burn, an annual tradition where a towering wooden structure -- an effigy of a man -- is lit on fire.

Shocking pictures show firefighters rushing after the man into the flaming structure, but were forced to abandon their efforts when conditions became too dangerous.

The Man is engulfed in flames at Burning Man festival.

A Burning Man participant evades a chasing firefighter and runs into the flames of the "Man Burn" after evading the attempted tackles of multiple rangers and law enforcement personnel.

Firefighters are forced to abandon their attempted rescue of a Burning Man participant who ran into the flames of the "Man Burn" when the structure began to crumble and fall around them.

Firefighters eventually pulled the man from the site but he died in hospital from his injuries.

Organisers of the festival, held at Black Rock Desert, north of Reno, are shocked by the incident and offering counselling to tens of thousands of witnesses.

"He succumbed after arriving at the burn centre," a statement read.

A man who ran into the flames of the massive burning effigy at Burning Man has died. https://t.co/jm03hRk9oJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 3, 2017

"We're aware this incident has affected not only those who responded immediately on the scene, but also those who witnessed it, and our Black Rock City community more broadly," organisers said.

"We are working to make resources available to those affected.

"Now is a time for closeness, contact and community. Trauma needs processing. Promote calls, hugs, self-care, check-ins, and sleep."