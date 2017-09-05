Drake Announces He's Coming To Australia Before The End Of The Year

Usually artists announce they're touring Australia with so much notice, you feel like you have to wait for a rare planetary alignment before they show up. But not Drake.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, hot off his 'Boy Meets World' tour in Europe, announced on Wednesday that he'd be bringing the tour to Australia and New Zealand in November.

Drizzy will be doing a single show in New Zealand before five stops in Australia, but unfortunately for those in South and Western Australia, he's only sticking to the east coast.

You really gonna do 2 shows in Melbs/Sydney, but miss out Perth?? Aubreeeeey pic.twitter.com/aufktOKlGw September 5, 2017

Drake could have come to fkn Adelaide — anthea (@antheabakopanos) September 5, 2017

Low key pissed that drake wasn't coming here then saw that mosh pit was $200. Skip adelaide all you want drake cYAAAA — B 💫 (@bezahh) September 5, 2017

Full tour dates are as follows:

Friday, November 3: Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Tuesday, November 7: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, November 8: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Friday, November 10: Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, November 18: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Monday, November 20: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 15 and for any more info check out the tour's official page.