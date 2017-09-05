All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Drake Announces He's Coming To Australia Before The End Of The Year

    Started from the bottom, Nov he's here.

    06/09/2017 11:03 AM AEST | Updated 15 minutes ago
    Getty Images

    Usually artists announce they're touring Australia with so much notice, you feel like you have to wait for a rare planetary alignment before they show up. But not Drake.

    The three-time Grammy Award winner, hot off his 'Boy Meets World' tour in Europe, announced on Wednesday that he'd be bringing the tour to Australia and New Zealand in November.

    Drizzy will be doing a single show in New Zealand before five stops in Australia, but unfortunately for those in South and Western Australia, he's only sticking to the east coast.

    Full tour dates are as follows:

    Friday, November 3: Spark Arena, Auckland NZ
    Tuesday, November 7: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
    Wednesday, November 8: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
    Friday, November 10: Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
    Saturday, November 18: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
    Monday, November 20: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

    Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 15 and for any more info check out the tour's official page.

    MORE:celebritydrakeEntertainmentmusicmusic tours

    More On This Topic