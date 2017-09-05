SYDNEY -- The most touching sporting story of 2017 just got a little more heartwarming.

Remember the public call-out that was issued last week for two boys who attended the Swans' Aussie rules game against Carlton? One of the fans is blind and spent the game clutching a footy while his mate gave an excellent play-by-play commentary for his benefit, of a standard which some say put the Channel 7 box to shame.

@sydneyswans you should find these two amazing young boys and get around them for finals and give them an experience to remember. — Jonathan Drennan (@JWDrennan) August 27, 2017

We ❤️️ this & are trying to track down these boys. They were in the Noble Stand Bay 45. If anyone can help us find them please get in touch! https://t.co/UuYQMfr2Ch August 30, 2017

After a surge of online social movement to locate the pair and a day of tweeting their best intentions, the Swans had no luck.

But we can now tell you that this story has had a very happy ending -- the club managed to find the two young boys and treated them to one very special day at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Jarryd Haines, 12, and his friend Mark Smith, 13, were welcomed into the SCG dressing rooms, met some of the team's big name players and were lucky enough to have a kick of a footy on the famous SCG grass.

❤️ ❤️ ❤️



A heartwarming story of two very special boys who we had the pleasure of welcoming to the Club today. pic.twitter.com/6AW5rXam47 — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) September 5, 2017

The power of social media!



We had a couple of special visitors today, stay tuned to our channels for this heartwarming story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NS7WJR147K — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) September 5, 2017

And if their smiles are anything to go by -- it seems they had a ball. The power of social media.