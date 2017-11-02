Josh Frydenberg Denies 'Absolutely Absurd' Dual Citizenship Suggestions

Frydenberg said his mother marked "stateless" on her papers when arriving in Australia, which in the post-war period was regarded as a renunciation of any prior citizenship, but Hungarian laws enacted following the Holocaust conferred citizenship on people born in the country between 1941 and 1945 -- which may have made Frydenberg's mother a Hungarian citizen after all, and raising questions over whether he inherited citizenship from her.
"I was born in Australia to two Australian citizens with my mother and her family coming to Australia post-war as stateless persons as a result of the Holocaust," he told the ABC's Tom Iggulden on Friday, maintaining he is "an Australian and an Australian only".
"It is absolutely absurd to think that I could involuntarily acquire Hungarian citizenship by rule of a country that rendered my mother stateless."
Frydenberg's mother, Erica, came to Australia via a displaced persons camp "like thousands of others who had gone through the Holocaust".
"Just think of the proposition that a country that renders her stateless -- and hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews died in the Holocaust -- and then against her will that same country purports to make her a citizen. That doesn't pass either the rational or the humane test," he said.
The Minister said that he had carried out his own investigation at the outset of the dual citizenship crisis that has plagued Canberra for the past few months and "was satisfied very quickly" that he was not a citizen of another country.
"To become a citizen of Hungary there is a very extensive process that you need to go through which involves providing the relevant documentation, putting yourself forward for an interview, none of which I have ever entertained or undertaken," he said.