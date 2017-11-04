A small farming community in Victoria's west has been shattered after a mother-of-two was killed in a horror smash when her car was hit by a train.

Rosalie Mitchell, 46, was just two minutes from her home when the Melbourne-bound Overland train struck her vehicle at the crossing in Cressy, west of Geelong, on Friday evening.

Mitchell, who ran a sheep farm with her husband and family, died at the scene in the nightmare crash.

The impact from the collision was so immense it pushed the car around 600 meters down the track.

The small town of Cressy is in mourning following the death of the beloved businesswoman, with local people expressing their sorrow on social media.

The tiny township of Cressy is mourning the death of a much-loved businesswoman whose car was hit by a train. @DeanFelton7 #7News pic.twitter.com/cOf3z0ttjy — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) November 4, 2017

"Numb & shattered! Today we received the devastating news that this beautiful lady, wife and mother, Rosalie Mitchell lost her life in a level crossing accident near the family's home near Cress," one Facebook user wrote.

"Such tragedies leave a gaping hole in the hearts of their loved ones that never fully repairs. There is a big hole in our hearts right now. RIP Rosalie."

Another commented: "You are in our thoughts and prayers at this time Love and best wishes to you today and always".

Victoria Train Collision: Woman killed when her car was hit by a train near Cressy. https://t.co/lAHyT3203e #sun7 pic.twitter.com/AXynzt4EPo — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 3, 2017

Following the crash, emergency services urged motorists to take extra care on country roads.

"People are travelling on country roads and perhaps through familiarity or unfamiliarity, they don't pay enough attention to rail crossings," Senior Sergeant John Bemelmans told the Nine Network.