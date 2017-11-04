Police Lauch Investigation After Off-Duty Cop Stabbed In Queensland

An off-duty cop has been stabbed in Queensland.

Detectives are searching for three young men after an off-duty police officer was stabbed north of Brisbane overnight.

The male officer was stabbed while trying to detain a man who was allegedly trespassing on a property at Lillian Place in Deception Bay, about 10.35pm Saturday.

A man is on the run after stabbing an off-duty police officer at Deception Bay north of Brisbane. #7News pic.twitter.com/RTMUEEsIEw — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) November 4, 2017

The 27-year-old officer was wounded in the chest and was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the perpetrator fled with two other young men, all described as Caucasian in appearance, in a silver hatchback.

Investigations into the incident continue.