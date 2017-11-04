All Sections
    • NEWS

    Police Lauch Investigation After Off-Duty Cop Stabbed In Queensland

    The officer is recovering in hospital.

    05/11/2017 8:16 AM AEDT | Updated 8 hours ago
    Getty Images
    An off-duty cop has been stabbed in Queensland.

    Detectives are searching for three young men after an off-duty police officer was stabbed north of Brisbane overnight.

    The male officer was stabbed while trying to detain a man who was allegedly trespassing on a property at Lillian Place in Deception Bay, about 10.35pm Saturday.

    The 27-year-old officer was wounded in the chest and was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

    Police said the perpetrator fled with two other young men, all described as Caucasian in appearance, in a silver hatchback.

    Investigations into the incident continue.

