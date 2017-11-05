The girl's pale blue and pink bicycle lay crumpled on the footpath at the scene of the collision.

Melburnians are being urged to contact police if they see a smashed-in dark navy or black BMW, after a 13-year-old girl was "left to die" on the side of the road.

The teenager was riding her bicycle with two friends on the corner of Bell and Sussex Streets in Coburg, in Melbourne's north, just after 8pm on Sunday when she was hit by the vehicle.

She "is absolutely fighting for life at the moment -- she may not make it," Assistant Commissioner Doug Fryer told a press conference on Monday morning.

The car is believed to a dark-coloured BMW sedan or coupe, with probable damage on the left-hand side and windscreen.

A 13-year-old girl is fighting for life after she was knocked off her bike in a hit-run in Coburg. @DavidWoiwod #7News pic.twitter.com/2yvWxN1qDL — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) November 5, 2017

The girl remained in an induced coma on Monday.

"There is no doubt that person who had the crash and hit that young girl is aware of it," Assistant Commissioner Fryer said.

"What sort of person hits a young girl and then doesn't render assistance?"

Police are looking for a woman -- either the driver of the car or a passenger -- who was seen getting out of the BMW briefly before it fled the scene.

A former St John Ambulance cadet who stopped to help the teen has described to the Herald Sun rolling the girl onto her back and revealed "blood all over her face".

"It was her breathing and head that were the worst," Damian Nippard said.

"We were talking to her by name and telling her to keep breathing and that there was help on the way."

"She's been hit and left to die on the side of the road," Detective Inspector Stuart McGregor said at a press conference.

"There is no parent -- there is no mother or father or grandparent who would ever want this to happen to their child -- let alone left on the side of the road, just to die by a person who leaves the scene and does not even bother to stop and help."

The girl has been taken to the Royal Children's Hospital with life-threatening head injuries and broken bones, according to the ABC.

Police are appealing for public assistance following a hit-run collision in Coburg this evening https://t.co/FDDHoffk1U #Vicpolicenews pic.twitter.com/sQV2HMaBZD — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 5, 2017

Her pale blue and pink bicycle lay crumpled on the footpath at the scene of the collision as investigators from Victoria Police's Major Collision Investigation Unit from Victoria Police scoured the scene on Sunday night.

The hunt for the driver involved in the hit-and-run continues on Monday morning, with police calling for anyone who spots the dark-coloured black or navy BMW or who witnessed the crash to contact Crime Stoppers.