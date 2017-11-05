Whether you live alone or just want a quick meal for one, single serving recipes are great to have up your sleeve (or tucked away in your bookmarks).

While a big pot of pasta or tray of lasagna is great for leftovers, not everyone has the space, the inclination or money to whip up a big feast.

These seven delicious recipes for one include all your favourite meals -- from lasagna and pasta, to frittatas and cakes -- and they are all easy to make.

5 tips for food shopping on a budget Plan the meals for the week and make a shopping list with only what you need -- this way you only have to shop once and you avoid food waste; Go shopping on a full stomach to avoid junk food temptations; Buy what's on special -- if silverbeet is cheaper than kale, pick the affordable option and simply amend the recipe; Buy frozen corn, peas and other veg to reduce the cost as well as food waste if produce tends to go off in your fridge; Replace pricey meats in some or all recipes with legumes -- try adding a can of lentils to bolognese or chickpeas to curries. Here are more tips for shopping on a budget.

1. Lasagna for one

Lasagna is a comforting, satisfying meal, and you don't need to make a whole baking dish to enjoy it. You can cook delicious lasagna for one with five simple ingredients: a lasagna sheet, ricotta, Parmesan, pasta sauce (from a jar is fine) and mozzarella.

Try the recipe.

2. Single-serve roast chicken with lemony Bombay potatoes

The key to making chicken taste amazing is cooking it with lots of flavours from herbs and spices. This flavour-packed single serving recipe roasts chicken breast with potatoes and red capsicum tossed in cumin, turmeric, ginger and coriander.

Here's the recipe.

3. Baked veggie frittata for one

Frittata is one of the easiest meals to throw together. To make this frittata for one, all you need is eggs, your choice of vegetables (zucchini, cherry tomatoes, peas and mushrooms work a treat) and cheese.

Try the recipe.

4. Single-serve pasta

If you love pasta, this tasty recipe for one will do the trick. All you need to do is cook a bit of whole grain pasta and serve it with sautéed veggies, spinach, cheese and pasta sauce.

Here's the recipe.

5. Single-serve pan-fried salmon with couscous and veggies

Salmon is packed with healthy fats and protein, and is super easy to cook. To make this flavour-rich recipe, pan fry salmon with asparagus and zucchini (or whatever vegetables you like) and serve with couscous or ready-made rice.

Try the recipe.

6. Banana almond smoothie for one

Need something for breakfast? Try this single-serve smoothie with banana, almond or peanut butter, almond milk and a touch of maple syrup. Add oats and protein powder to make this smoothie extra filling.

Here's the recipe.

7. Mug cakes

There's always room for dessert and if you're craving cake, one-minute mug cakes are the answer. Coming in a whole range of flavours, mug cakes are fluffy, sweet and easy to make.

Here are eight delicious mug cake recipes.