Kylie Minogue Is Almost Unrecognisable In First Boozy Trailer For 'Swinging Safari'

From the mind of the writer and director behind Aussie classic 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' comes an ode to 1970s Australia: 'Swinging Safari'.

Stephan Elliott's new feature has an incredible all-star cast, half of which are hiding behind truly brilliant hairstyles, the other half iconic facial hair. The film marks a reunion between Elliott and 'Priscilla' star Guy Pearce, who features alongside Julian McMahon, Asher Keddie, Radha Mitchell, Jeremy Sims, Jack Thompson and Kylie Minogue.

Obviously set in the '70s, 'Swinging Safari' features three sets of dysfunctional families on a suburban cul-de-sac. A 200-ton blue whale washes up on the local beach. While the kids are absolutely blown away by the rotting monstrosity outside, inside their parents are getting up to their own brand of boozy, sexy trouble which will no doubt end in chaos.

The film, which originally went by the title 'Flammable Children', isn't just a reunion for Elliott and Pearce, with other notable 'Priscilla' alums working behind the camera including Lizzy Gardiner, costume designer who won the Academy Award in 1995.

'Swinging Safari' is currently scheduled to hit cinemas January 2018, so you have plenty of time to grow out those mutton chops.