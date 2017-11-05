All Sections
    Uma Thurman's Response To Hollywood's Sexual Harassment Scandal Is Perfect

    More than 90 women have now come out with allegations against the Hollywood producer.

    05/11/2017 7:01 PM AEDT | Updated 21 hours ago
    Access Hollywood

    American actress Uma Thurman has given a chilling response to questions about allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

    At the premiere of 'The Parisian Woman' Thurman spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the actions of women who had spoken out against figures like Weinstein were "commendable".

    But before expanding on that, Thurman gave this message:

    "I don't have a tidy soundbite for you because I am not a child, and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself".

    "So I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready I'll say what I have to say".

    More than 90 women have now come out with allegations against Weinstein, now including actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong'o, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie.

    In recent days the New York Police Department has declared that they are investigating claims of rape against the producer.

    The allegations against Weinstein have also spurred on fresh claims against other Hollywood figures, such as director James Toback, and 'House of Cards' actor Kevin Spacey.

    Thurman has worked with Weinstein on 'Pulp Fiction' and the 'Kill Bill' movies.

