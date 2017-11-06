Two children are in cardiac arrest after a car crashed into a school at Greenacre in Sydney, injuring several students.

NSW Ambulance says nine children under the age of nine are being treated for injuries after a woman crashed into Banksia Road Public School on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle crashed into a demountable building around 9.45am. Two children have been transported to Westmead Hospital.

A distressing scene. More than 10 general & ICU paramedic crews on scene & 2 @NSWAmbulance Chaplains providing support to those involved https://t.co/AmfrBR85TO November 7, 2017

Unfolding incident: #NSWAmbulance has sent multiple paramedic crews to a horrific incident at #Greenacre with multiple children injured — NSW Ambulance (@NSWAmbulance) November 6, 2017

A distressing scene... horrific incident. NSW Ambulance

Pictures from the scene showed a crowd of distressed parents swarming the school's Boronia Road main entrance to collect their children.

It was carnage and pandemonium when Ambulance services arrived to find people assisting the injured, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said. Children were left screaming for their parents.

"Obviously a scene of carnage, a number of distressed and overwhelmed children and teachers at a scene of a horrible accident, and obviously and pandemonium," she said.

"It's always chaotic until there's order. New South Wales ambulance paramedics were well able to bring that order to that chaos this morning."

Scenes from Boronia St Public school as parents run to get their kids. Pic Nick Moir 7 nov 2017

A car has crashed into a school at Greenacre, paramedics on scene treating 7 people @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/fACzg7MyLf — Zara James (@Zara_James9) November 6, 2017

RT Zara_James9: NSWAmbulance reporting 9 children under 9 being treated after car went into school at Greenacre 9N... pic.twitter.com/sJTc5jaY9m — EmergencyNSW (@EmergencyNSW) November 7, 2017

Panicked parents on the scene in Greenacre @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/piJNQdMf2c — Peter Fegan (@PeterFegan7) November 6, 2017

The Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm if CPR was performed at the scene.

She said the female car driver was uninjured, while police have confirmed she has been taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

More to come.