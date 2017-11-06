All Sections
    • NEWS

    Car Crashes Into School Classroom At Greenacre, Children In Cardiac Arrest

    Several children are being treated for injuries.

    07/11/2017 11:24 AM AEDT | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Two children are in cardiac arrest after a car crashed into a school at Greenacre in Sydney, injuring several students.

    NSW Ambulance says nine children under the age of nine are being treated for injuries after a woman crashed into Banksia Road Public School on Tuesday morning.

    The vehicle crashed into a demountable building around 9.45am. Two children have been transported to Westmead Hospital.

    A distressing scene... horrific incident.NSW Ambulance

    Pictures from the scene showed a crowd of distressed parents swarming the school's Boronia Road main entrance to collect their children.

    It was carnage and pandemonium when Ambulance services arrived to find people assisting the injured, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said. Children were left screaming for their parents.

    "Obviously a scene of carnage, a number of distressed and overwhelmed children and teachers at a scene of a horrible accident, and obviously and pandemonium," she said.

    "It's always chaotic until there's order. New South Wales ambulance paramedics were well able to bring that order to that chaos this morning."

    Fairfax
    Scenes from Boronia St Public school as parents run to get their kids. Pic Nick Moir 7 nov 2017

    The Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm if CPR was performed at the scene.

    She said the female car driver was uninjured, while police have confirmed she has been taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

    More to come.

