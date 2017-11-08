Donald Trump Was Served Soy Sauce Older Than Modern America In South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump is known for preferring American foods like cheeseburgers and steaks over other cuisines, just as much as he's known for enjoying the occasional game of golf or viciously shaking people's hands.

Trump attended a state dinner at Seoul's Blue House as part of his Asian tour on Tuesday evening, where he dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. While Trump's Japanese hosts catered to his preferences and provided him with grilled steaks and chocolate sundaes just a few days earlier, the South Koreans decided otherwise.

Guests at the dinner were served traditional, high-quality Korean cuisine, including a dish with a 360-year-old soy sauce. So if you do the math, the name of the sauce implies that it was made back in 1657, 119 years before the U.S Declaration of Independence was signed. So the sauce Donald Trump ate on Tuesday evening is older than modern America itself. I was really looking forward to a cheeseburger and fries. Here's what else was served at the dinner.

Corn porridge with fresh herb and vegetable side dishes;

Grilled sole from Geoje island with brown bean sauce consomme;

Pine mushroom rice in a stone pot with prawns caught in the waters of Dokdo mixed with stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables, and grilled Korean beef ribs seasoned with a special sauce made with a 360-year-old soy sauce served on a tray;

Triple chocolate cake served with raspberry vanilla sauce and cinnamon punch granita served with dried persimmons.

All sounds pretty delicious doesn't it?

On the menu for President Trump in Seoul tonight: corn porridge, grilled fish, Korean ribs, pine mushroom rice https://t.co/oOMNnJ1cJw pic.twitter.com/job5xl4E4k — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 7, 2017

Of course, Trump isn't in South Korea just to sample the food. The President is visiting South Korea as part of a wider Asian tour that includes visits to Vietnam, the Philippines and China as well as South Korea. He has already visited Japan.

The trip aims to address the threat of North Korea, promote trade in the Indo-Pacific Region and advance American trade and economic practices in the area.

During a press conference in South Korea, Trump called for North Korea to "come to the table" and discuss destroying the nuclear weapons the rogue state has in its possession. This more diplomatic approach contrasts to previous Trump rhetoric where he threatened "fire and fury" against Pyongyang.

Trump will travel to China on Wednesday to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.