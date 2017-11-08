Drake Has A Collection Of Birkin Bags He's Collecting For His Future Wife

Have you ever thought to yourself, "Sure, I guess I'd marry a world famous celebrity... but what's in it for me?!" Well, don't worry, Drake has you covered.

In an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter' Drake, who's currently on tour in Australia, revealed that he has a collection of Hermès Birkin handbags he plans to give to his future wife.

Explaining his somewhat odd collection habits to 'THR', Drake revealed his fascination with the hugely sought after bag began at a young age.

Drake performing at Qudos Bank Arena earlier this week, also showcasing how he probably holds his collection of Birkins while at home.

"My mom's best friend collects them and when I was young, I sort of started to understand the value in them. There's very few things in this world, tangible things anyway, that hold their value and sort of appreciate as the years go on.

"It was one of those things that I, you know, just started collecting as well for, I guess, the woman that I end up with one day. So, I have a fairly vast collection of Hermès to offer somebody at some point in life."

Birkin bags have been one of Hollywood's top accessories for years, with prices ranging from over $10,000 to one purse being auctioned off in 2015 for almost $300,000. There was even a story arc on 'Sex and the City' dedicated to the ridiculously long waiting list for the bag.

Sorry, sorry, we meant to say Birkin.

His stack of luxury bags aside, Drake also revealed he's been itching to purchase a first edition of J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' which is currently priced at more than $200,000.

I've had it with Drake. This isn't romantic. It's weird and bad. What if his future wife dgaf about Birkins? He has literally created a thirst dowry. Come on. A thirst dowry. https://t.co/QAljrRJH9F — roxane gay (@rgay) November 8, 2017

Drake collecting Birkin bags for the woman he eventually ends up with is the most Drake thing I have ever heard — "kev🌎☄️💕®️" (@kcaboor) November 8, 2017