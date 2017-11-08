The motorbike burst into flames after being dragged up to 60 metres down the road.

Police are hunting for the driver of a black BMW that smashed into a motorcycle in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the rider with life-threatening injuries in the second near-fatal hit-and-run in Melbourne in a week.

The motorbike was trapped under the 4WD and dragged up to 60 metres down the road in the east Melbourne suburb of Mitcham, witnesses told the ABC.

Police are investigating a hit-run collision leaving a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in Mitcham https://t.co/d4yktTIy2j pic.twitter.com/2JqPfuZF0k November 8, 2017

The driver then reversed and fled the scene before the bike burst into flames, severely burning the 33-year-old Mitcham man's legs and body.

He remains in a critical condition in the Alfred Hospital.

The series 5 BMW, which had been stolen, was found on East Link in Scoresby a short time later, according to police.

The BMW driver and at least three other passengers were seen fleeing the dumped vehicle before attempting to rob a number of homes in nearby Haideh Place.

Victoria Police are on the hunt for the driver of BMW that smashed into a motorcyclist before fleeing. #9Newshttps://t.co/VqGVfhdvcJ — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) November 8, 2017

A Scoresby resident, identified only as Sue, has described to the Herald Sun barring the door against the gang of men trying to break into her home.

"I was holding the door shut and screaming as they tried to get in," she told the Herald Sun.

"My hand is bruised from holding the door... I don't know where it came from. As a mum I just had to make sure they couldn't get in."

The men -- who were still at large on Thursday morning -- then took off in another stolen vehicle, a white Toyota sedan.

A car of similar make and colour was found burnt out in Narre Warren South on Thursday morning, Nine News Melbourne reports.

It is the second near-fatal hit-and-run in Melbourne this week.

On Sunday evening, a 13-year-old girl was left to die on the side of the road in Coburg after being knocked off her bicycle by another dark BMW. She was not wearing a helmet at the time and receive life-threatening head injuries.

The search continues for an Asian woman aged in her early 30s who police believe was behind the wheel of the BMW involved. Police have alerted all ports that she may attempt to flee the state or the country.

The smashed-in car with broken windscreen was found abandoned in Braybrook in Melbourne's west on Tuesday.

The teenager remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police have urged both drivers to hand themselves over to authorities. Anyone with information about either incident can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.