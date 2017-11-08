Labor Senator Sam Dastyari has been targeted by members of a far-right group and racially abused in a Melbourne pub.

Prior to an event promoting his book in Footscray, Dastyari was racially heckled by three or four men who filmed the four-minute confrontation.

The camera-footage shows the men, who call themselves 'Patriot Blue' approaching Dastyari at the bar ordering drinks as one of them shouts "I've got some money from China, mate. Want some money?", before the abuse rapidly becomes more aggressive.

"You terrorist, you little monkey" is screamed at him as the men move in close around Dastyari, telling him to "go back to Iran".

Dastyari responds to the men's aggressive taunts with apparent calmness, smiling and telling them to "say hello to the United Patriots Front for me".

After collecting his drinks, Dastyari turns from the bar to walk back to the table he had been seated at, but is followed by the aggressive men, one of them appearing to poke the senator in the back while demanding why he won't answer their "questions".

Once seated, the white nationalists continue to film and jostle around behind Dastyari, before he again tells them, "mate, you're a bunch of racists, go away".

"What race is Islam?" the men respond, before Tim Watts moves into the camera-frame, looks directly into it and asks "what race is dickhead?"

After airing the video on his show, Paul Murray tweeted out an edited version of the video, condemning the behaviour of the abusive men.

"I don't get along [with] Sam Dastyari. But there is NO EXCUSE for the harassment he copped at a pub today," Murray said.

I don't get along w Sam Dastyari.



But there is NO EXCUSE for the harassment he copped at a pub today. pic.twitter.com/PozuZGFAeV — Paul Murray LIVE (@pm_live) November 8, 2017

Others used social media to voice their disgust over the ugly behaviour.

What a disgrace. Thugs confront Labor senator @samdastyari in a pub and call him a 'monkey' and 'terrorist'. He handled an ugly scene very well https://t.co/P7mwLkkF8k #auspol — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) November 8, 2017

Kudos to @samdastyari and @TimWattsMP for staying cool and patient in the face of absolute dim-witted knuckle-dragging racism and bigotry in that "patriots" video. Sad that this still happens today in Australia — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) November 8, 2017

Look at these tryhard numpties. @SamDastyari cool, but favourite bit is @TimWattsMP asking 'What race is dickhead?' https://t.co/v1ZuikeWRT — ToryShepherd (@ToryShepherd) November 8, 2017

Dastyari posted his own video of the controntation to his Facebook page late on Wednesday night, showing his hecklers from a different angle.

"I don't normally like to post about these people - it gives them oxygen - but tonight I'm making an exception," he said in an accompanying comment.

Earlier in the evening, the backbencher addressed the incident on Twitter with a degree of humour, acknowledging Watts for the way he intervened.

Tonight will always be the night that we got harassed by cowardly white nationalists & @TimWattsMP yelled "what race is dickead" #strayamate — Sam Dastyari (@samdastyari) November 8, 2017

Others were also keen to applaud Senator Watts for his well-timed one-liner.

What race is dickhead? is my new favourite thing @TimWattsMP — Karen Barlow (@KJBar) November 8, 2017