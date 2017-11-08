A woman has been arrested over the hit-and-run in Melbourne that left a 13-year-old girl with life-threatening head injuries on Sunday evening.

The 41-year-old woman from Sunshine North handed herself in to police from her lawyer's office at 10:50am on Thursday, police state.

The teenage girl was hit by a dark-coloured BMW while crossing the road on her bicycle near the corner of Bell and Sussex streets in Coburg in Melbourne's north just after 8pm on Sunday.

She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and remains in a critical condition in Royal Children's Hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

The teenager's crumpled bicycle at the scene of the crash.

The woman behind the wheel of the BMW allegedly stopped briefly and got out of the car before fleeing the scene.

A dark grey BMW 1 series E87, believed to be the car involved, was seized by police late on Tuesday from an alley behind shops in Sunshine North in Melbourne's west, about 30 minutes' drive from where it hit the teenager in Coburg.

It had damage to its front windscreen and external mirror.

The alleged driver has eluded authorities for four days, but on Wednesday police they were "very close" to making an arrest and were monitoring airports and seaports to prevent a getaway.