Two Arrested After Hit And Run Death Of 'Gentle Giant' Father

Two teenagers have been arrested following the hit and run death of a man in Melbourne that left a family mourning their "gentle giant".

Keith Stevens, 33, died on Thursday night after suffering burns to 50 percent of his body as well as multiple fractures after an accident in which a black BMW dragged his motorcycle 85 metres before it burst into flames in Mitcham, in the city's east.

A 17-year-old Mooroolbark boy and an 18-year-old Seaford man were taken into custody on Thursday, and police are still looking for two others believed to have been involved in the incident.

A man killed in a shocking hit-and-run in Melbourne's eastern suburbs has been named as 33-year-old father Keith Stevens. #9Today pic.twitter.com/0PgLInV1zv November 9, 2017

Police say the teens in custody are currently assisting with their enquiries.

The Scottish-born Stevens will be missed by friends and family at home and abroad, they said in a statement.

"Keith was a loving father, partner and son," they wrote.

Breaking: 2 teens arrested over a fatal hit & run. Keith Stevens suffered horrific injuries, he was knocked off his motorbike. #7News pic.twitter.com/8QaH5NTsD2 November 9, 2017

"Born in Scotland, he called Australia home. His death is being felt by the lives he touched around the world.

"Keith was our gentle giant and he leaves behind shocked friends and family."

It has been alleged that after dumping the BMW, the gang jumped a barrier into another street and tied to to enter homes and steal cars, terrifying residents.

It's been reported they eventually stole a Toyota Camry which was later found burnt out.