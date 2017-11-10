Police Investigate After Man, Woman Wounded In Queensland Shooting

Two people have been shot in Queensland.

Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Queensland house overnight.

The shooting occurred when a man and a women entered the residence on Targo Street, Bundaberg, and were confronted by two men about 10.30pm Friday, police said.

A 36-year-old woman received a gunshot wound to the leg while the two men fled the scene, according to police.

The wounded woman lives at the property where the shooting took place, NewsCorp Australia reports.

Later, police located a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.

Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said investigations into the shooting were continuing.