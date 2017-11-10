Police Investigate After Man, Woman Wounded In Queensland Shooting

Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Queensland house overnight.
The shooting occurred when a man and a women entered the residence on Targo Street, Bundaberg, and were confronted by two men about 10.30pm Friday, police said.
SHOOTING: police are investigating after a shooting in #Bundaberg overnight. 1 person has been flown to a #Brisbane Hospital-others injured @9NewsQueensland @9NewsWideBay pic.twitter.com/MWurlMUNsW— Eve Sharpe_9 (@EveSharpe) November 10, 2017
A 36-year-old woman received a gunshot wound to the leg while the two men fled the scene, according to police.
The wounded woman lives at the property where the shooting took place, NewsCorp Australia reports.
Later, police located a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.
Police are continuing investigations into a shooting incident in Targo St.,Bundaberg overnight. https://t.co/rF3GuzlNIc— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 10, 2017
Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said investigations into the shooting were continuing.