    • POLITICS

    Another MP Has Resigned Because Of Dual Citizenship. Here Are The Best Tweets About It.

    "Have we tried unplugging the country and waiting 30 seconds?"

    11/11/2017 6:08 PM AEDT | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Jim Pembroke/Twitter
    John Alexander is going to face a by-election in his seat of Bennelong.

    On Saturday morning John Alexander became the seventh parliamentarian to be caught up in the dual citizenship crisis.

    The member for Bennelong will now face a by-election in the coming months -- the second such by-election that the government has had to deal with so far, with Barnaby Joyce's campaign for New England underway.

    But when hit with one of the most troubling constitutional crises the country has seen in a long time, why not take to Twitter and escape from the real world?

    Here are some of the best tweets so far:

    The Liberal Party has only lost the seat of Bennelong once since 1949 -- when in 2007, John Howard infamously lost to Labor's Maxine McKew.

    The date for the seat's by-election is expected to be announced in the coming days.

