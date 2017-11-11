Another MP Has Resigned Because Of Dual Citizenship. Here Are The Best Tweets About It.

John Alexander is going to face a by-election in his seat of Bennelong.

On Saturday morning John Alexander became the seventh parliamentarian to be caught up in the dual citizenship crisis.

The member for Bennelong will now face a by-election in the coming months -- the second such by-election that the government has had to deal with so far, with Barnaby Joyce's campaign for New England underway.



But when hit with one of the most troubling constitutional crises the country has seen in a long time, why not take to Twitter and escape from the real world?



Here are some of the best tweets so far:

Have we tried unplugging the country and waiting 30 seconds? — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 10, 2017

Could the last expelled MP, turn off the parliament house lights and make sure the security fence is locked ?#dualcitizenship #auspol November 8, 2017

John Alexander said his dad gave up his British citizenship, when he hadn't. You might call that an "unforced error". #JohnsonsonGold — John Johnsonson (@JohnJohnsonson) November 11, 2017

The Socceroos' elongated path to #WorldCup qualification takes them to a country with a constitutional crisis, chronic political instability and an appalling human rights record — but first, they must play in Honduras | @rdhindshttps://t.co/BbnVFde0oJ pic.twitter.com/mPmbdl1Vrs November 9, 2017

do we still have a government — Aus Gov Just Googled (@GovGoogles) November 6, 2017

The #dualcitizenship debacle would not be happening if Caucasian Australians were also asked the question "but where are you REALLY from!?" — Kassia (@kassia_keturah) November 10, 2017

Citizenship 7:

Barnaby Joyce 🇳🇿

Fiona Nash 🇬🇧

Malcolm Roberts 🇬🇧

Scott Ludlam 🇳🇿

Larissa Waters 🇨🇦

Stephen Parry 🇬🇧

John Alexander 🇬🇧 — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) November 11, 2017

The Liberal Party has only lost the seat of Bennelong once since 1949 -- when in 2007, John Howard infamously lost to Labor's Maxine McKew.



The date for the seat's by-election is expected to be announced in the coming days.