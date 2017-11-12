One Nation Sensationally Loses New Senator Fraser Anning On His First Day

CANBERRA -- Pauline Hanson's One Nation party is back to three senators and the senate crossbench is even more complicated after the man who replaced Malcolm Roberts, Fraser Anning, up and quit the party on his first day.

Just over an hour after the man who got 19 primary votes in the 2016 federal election was sworn in, Pauline Hanson has issued a statement confirming he has defected -- or in her words "abandoned" One Nation -- and will sit as an independent.

In her statement, Hanson said Anning is waiting "until something else comes along". She states previous employees of Roberts "made contact with Mr Anning several months ago, encouraging him to move to Corey (sic) Bernardi's party should Malcolm Roberts lose his seat".

There were flashing signs of trouble, even today.

Hanson was not in the chamber for the new senator's swearing in on Monday morning. Instead of being walked in by members of One Nation, Anning was accompanied by independent senators Cory Bernardi and David Leyonhjelm.

But there have also been reports of trouble between Hanson and Anning. News Corp reported the two had not spoken since news broke on October 2 that creditors had withdrawn a bankruptcy petition against him and his wife Fiona, this enabling him to sit as a senator.

More to come.