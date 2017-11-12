Papua New Guinea To Begin Forceable Removal Of Asylum Seekers From Detention Centre

Asylum-seekers look through a fence at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea.

REUTERS -- Papua New Guinea Immigration Minister Petrus Thomas said authorities would take steps on Monday to forcibly remove around 450 men who remain in an abandoned Australian detention centre without food or running water.

Hundreds of men have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island centre for more than 13 days without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility.

"We will be taking steps with relevant authorities to move the residents based on serious exposure to health risk for the food of everyone that is remaining," Thomas said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

#PNG Immigration Minister says authorities will be "taking steps ... to move the residents (of the #Manus detention centre) based on serious health risks". — Liam Fox (@liamfoxabc) November 12, 2017

The timetable stokes fears of a potential clash between authorities and asylum seekers - drawn largely from Afghanistan, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Syria - who have refused to move to three transit centres. The United Nations has warned of a "looming humanitarian crisis."

The standoff has cast Australia's immigration policies into the international spotlight, triggering a rare rebuke from New Zealand, Canberra's closest international ally.

Australia has used the centre, and a camp on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru, to detain asylum seekers who try to reach its shores by boat. It says boat arrivals will never enter Australia, even if found to be refugees, as that would encourage people smugglers in Asia.

.@PeterDutton_MP says he's not going to tolerate any refugees on Manus Island coming to Australia. #auspol MORE: https://t.co/SQEIQqCk5h pic.twitter.com/fYpMqCbFN8 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) November 8, 2017

The asylum seekers on Manus fear reprisals if they move to the transit centre, pending possible resettlement in the United States. The main camp was closed on Oct. 31 and water and power have been cut off.

Australia and Papua New Guinea both insist the transit centers are safe, offering the asylum seekers the same level of care they had received before the closure of the Manus Island camp.

Papua New Guinea last week removed the fences of the camp, while authorities also dismantled rainwater collection bins and makeshift shelters built to ward off the tropical sun and rain, intensifying pressure on the detainees.

#Breaking images from West Lorengau showing uninhabitable containers. Not fit for people to live safely #EvacuateNow pic.twitter.com/FtRZSR1jp6 — ASRC (@ASRC1) November 12, 2017

#BREAKING photos from West Lorengau construction site where Aust Govt forcing #Manus men to go. Doesn't look ready to us! pic.twitter.com/8TGe4FuBqJ — ASRC (@ASRC1) November 12, 2017

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would seek a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Vietnam with her Australian counterpart, Malcolm Turnbull, to discuss the situation.

"No matter what label you put on it, there is absolute need and there is harm being done," Arden told reporters.

Turnbull earlier this month rejected an offer from New Zealand to resettle 150 asylum seekers as it prioritized an existing refugee swap deal he negotiated with former U.S. President Barack Obama last year.

Under that deal, up to 1,250 asylum seekers could be sent to the United States and Australia will in turn accept refugees from Central America.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jane Wardell and Peter Cooney)