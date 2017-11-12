This Is One Very Weird, Very Unlucky A-League Goal

It has got to be one of the weirdest, most unfortunate goals that the A-League has seen in a long time.



On Sunday the Wellington Phoenix faced Perth Glory at Wellington's Westpac Stadium for round six of the 2017/18 A-League season.

While the final score ended up being a comfortable 5-2 win for Wellington, it was an early concession from the home-side that had fans and commentators scratching their heads.

Have a watch:

Goalkeeper Keegan Smith initially tries to clear a backpass from teammate Marco Rossi, but as he attempts to stand and pass up the field his right hand hits the ball.



Play goes on for a number of seconds before the referee gives Perth Glory an indirect free kick. The rule is that if someone on your team instigates a pass back to the keeper, that keeper can't then use his hands -- even if he is inside the box.



18-year-old Smith is the youngest goalkeeper in A-League at the moment.



He is the same keeper that angered Brisbane Roar's Massimo Maccarone after blowing a kiss to him before a penalty shot last week.