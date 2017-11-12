Whipped, Beaten And Abused, Why Nobody Could Help Young Tennis Star Jelena Dokic

The biography of Jelena Dokic, entitled "Unbreakable", has just hit the shelves and it contains some awful details of the physical and verbal abuse the former Australian tennis star suffered at the hands of her father, Damir.

The physical abuse was so brutal that Jelena once lost consciousness at the hands of her father. She spoke of a belt that cut like a knife, and of being thrown around the room. The verbal abuse was so sickening, Damir would call his daughter words like "slut" and "whore" when she was just 11.

Amid all this, the focus has turned to what authorities could -- or legally, should -- have done.

Under Australia's mandatory reporting laws, selected groups of people are legally obliged to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect to government authorities. Dokic grew up in Fairfield in Sydney's west. The NSW laws state that a report should be made if someone "suspects on reasonable grounds that a child is at risk of significant harm".

Tennis Australia released a statement on Sunday, which in part read:

"All of us at Tennis Australia applaud Jelena's courage in telling her story and will continue to support her in any way we can. There were many in tennis at the time who were concerned for Jelena's welfare, and many who tried to assist with what was a difficult family situation. Some officials even went as far as lodging police complaints, which without co-operation from those directly involved, unfortunately could not be fully investigated."

So tennis authorities are effectively saying "we reported, but the matter went no further".

HuffPost Australia has contacted legal experts in mandatory reporting laws to establish the circumstances under which investigations can proceed with or without the "co-operation from those directly involved", as TA put it. We'll update this story when we have an answer.

Meanwhile it's worth reading the emotive piece by ABC Sports writer Richard Hinds -- who covered Dokic at the peak of her career which included a semi-final appearance at Wimbledon in 2000 when she was just 16. Hinds ended his piece arguing "we should have done more".

By "we", he appeared to be referring to media, tennis authorities and anyone close enough to see what was going on. Tennis Australia did as it was legally required, but was that enough?