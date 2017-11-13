An eight-year-old boy is fighting for life after being trapped in a car during sweltering temperatures in Melbourne on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Maddox Road in the inner Melbourne suburb of Newport after one of the boy's parents found him inside his parents' black Kia Carnival minivan at 2.45pm.

It is unclear how the boy became trapped inside the car, but police do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

Police told the Herald Sun they did not need to break into the car to get access to the child.

Homicide Squad detectives were brought in "as per protocol" and were "assisting only at this time", police said in a statement.

Clothing believed to belong to the 8-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital after being found in a car. The young boy remains in a critical condition in Newport this afternoon. More @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/lpLFpW62ac November 13, 2017

The boy was unresponsive by the time emergency crews reached him and remains in a critical condition at the Royal Children's Hospital.

It is believed he attends a nearby school, according to The Age.

Children being picked up from school and day care by their parents were shepherded away from the area by emergency responders.

The black Kia minivan was loaded onto a tow truck and removed from the scene at around 6:20pm on Monday evening.

MFB confirm they've been called out to Maddox Rd in Newport to reports of a child trapped in a car. Police say the child has been to transported to hospital with critical injuries. @3AW693 — Brianna Travers (@briannatravers) November 13, 2017

Temperatures had reached 32 degrees by 3pm on Monday in Melbourne.

Even on milder days, temperatures inside a car can exceed 50 degrees in as little as 20 minutes, putting anyone inside at great risk for heat stroke, which can lead to a high fever, dehydration, seizures, stroke and death.

Children are particularly at risk as they cannot regulate their body temperature as well as adults.