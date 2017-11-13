After weeks of campaigning, months of planning and years debate, Australia is now as close to marriage equality as it has ever been.

On Wednesday, the results of the controversial marriage equality postal survey will be announced, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics to reveal whether a majority of Australians voted yes or no to the reform.

Ahead of the announcement, here's everything you need to know.

When is the gay marriage vote announced?

The ABS will announce the marriage equality survey results at 10am (AEDT) on Wednesday; this will be 9.30am in Adelaide, and 7am in Perth. The Australian Statistician, David Kalisch, will announce the result at a media conference in Canberra, which will be broadcast live on TV.

After the press conference, the ABS said "the detailed results and quality report will be published on the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey website".

How can I access the same sex marriage vote results?

Kalisch will announce the overall figure at the 10am press conference, but further detailed information will be released online. The ABS advised it will publish:

A count of responses (Yes, No and Response Not Clear) by Federal Electoral Division, State/Territory and National;

A count of eligible Australians who have not participated;

A participation rate by age and gender for each FED, State/Territory and National.

The age participation rate will be published in the age groups of 18-19 years, 20-24 years, 25-29 years, 30-34 years, 35-39 years, 40-44 years, 45-49 years, 50-54 years, 55-59 years, 60-64 years, 65-69 years, 70-74 years, 75-79 years, 80-84 years, and 85+ years.

However, the results to the survey will not broken down by age or gender, due to the anonymous nature of the survey.

"The answer to the survey question is anonymous – the ABS will not be able to provide a count of Yes, No and Response Not Clear by age or gender," the ABS said.

Where will information about the results be available?

The results will be broadcast live on major TV networks, while detailed information breakdowns will be available on the ABS website.

Where can I watch the same sex marriage announcement?

Either on TV, online (HuffPost Australia will be broadcasting and publishing the results live) or at one of numerous viewing parties around the country organised by the yes campaign.

The Equality Campaign has organised several large events in capital cities, in Sydney (where HuffPost Australia will be reporting from) Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra, while many more small community events have been organised around the country. For more information and locations, see The Equality Campaign's website.

What happens if Australia votes yes to gay marriage?

The marriage equality process will then return to Canberra, and require the parliament to agree to allow same-sex marriage. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has promised that, in the event of a yes vote, his government "will facilitate a private member's Bill to make same-sex marriage legal before the end of the year." Most of the parliament has promised to vote yes on any parliamentary vote if the result is yes -- some 70 percent in both houses of parliament, according to the ABC -- so any legislation should easily pass.

However, around 30 percent of the politicians in both houses either failed to tell the ABC their voting intention or said they had reservations about legalising same-sex marriage, while seven MPs including Bob Katter, Kevin Andrews and Cory Bernardi flat out said they would vote no even if the entire country voted yes.

What happens if Australia votes no to gay marriage?

The issue is off the table for the remainder of this current parliament and beyond for the Liberal Party, according to PM Turnbull.

"If the people have spoken against it, we won't be proposing it at the next election," he said in September.

The Labor Party have made no such promises however, with Bill Shorten promising to make marriage equality one of his first tasks if he is elected as PM following a no vote in the survey.

"If I'm elected Prime Minister, I'll just make it happen... I'll just legislate it in the first 100 days," he said in September.