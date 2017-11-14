More Women Are Happier Being Single Than Men: Study

A new study finds that single women are much happier being single than men — especially women older than 45.

Turns out women are a lot happier not putting a ring on it than guys are.

A new study by consumer analysts Mintel found that 61 per cent of British women basically feel fantastic about being single, while only 49 per cent of men feel the same way.

The survey also found that single women aren't looking to change their relationship status anytime soon; 75 per cent said they hadn't been searching for partners in the past year, compared to 70 per cent of singles surveyed overall.

The findings fit here in Canada, with the number of unmarried men skyrocketing compared to the '80s. A Vanier Institute Of The Family study in June found that more than half of males aged 30 to 34 in 2011 reported never marrying.

That's jump from the 15 per cent of men who never married in 1981.

But the Mintel study found that people still see being in a relationship as a symbol of maturity — 25 per cent of singles think that people who are spoken-for are more grown up than they are.

The reason women don't want to partner up could be simple: Relationships are a hella amount of work. One expert said it takes a lot more effort for women in heterosexual relationships than it does for men.

Women spend longer on domestic tasks than men and I think they also do more emotional work. Dr. Emily Grundy, Univesity of Essex

"There's evidence that women spend longer on domestic tasks than men and I think they also do more emotional work — so they still do more housework and cooking and things as well as more emotional labour," University of Essex professor Emily Grundy told The Telegraph.

And let's not forget the money factor.

A 2017 study from RateSupermarket.ca looked at the cost of love in Canada and found that, on average, a new fling leading to marriage can set you back $66,444. That comes from paying off dates, gifts, rising restaurant prices and a wedding.

Stigmas changing for older singles?

The survey showed that the single status trend was strongest for women older than 45 — 32 per cent of single women aged 45 to 65 said they were very happy to be flying solo.

Only 19 per cent of men in the same age range were thrilled about it.

The rise of singles, in general, is mostly seen in Canada's most populous cities. The 2016 census found that women, in general, tended to live longer, so there are more older, single women around.

But the growing percentage of single people could dismantle the stigma surrounding so-called spinsters and bachelors.

Grundy told The Telegraph that single women surveyed were just happier than their male counterparts.

"Women tend to be better at having alternative social networks and other confidantes, whereas men tend to rely quite heavily on their wives for that and have fewer other social ties," Grundy said.

She further mentioned studies which showed that unattached women are more inclined to partake in social activities than unattached guys were.

That being said, the study found that those in relationships were more confident doing solo activities like going to the movies or eating alone at a restaurant than singles in general.

Singles not where they thought they'd be in life

Mintel analyst Jack Duckett said that young singles are focused on other things besides relationships.

"Much of this reluctance to look for a partner can be attributed to the young increasingly prioritizing their education, careers and financial stability over being in relationships," he said in a press release.

"It is easy to assume that all singletons are actively looking for a partner; however, our data shows this is far from always being the case."

But it's not all sunshine for singles. The study found that 54 per cent of singles say they aren't where they expected to be at this point in their life.

In general, surveyed people say they worried about loneliness, financial security and social pressures from family and friends to find a partner.

