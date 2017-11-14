Almost 40 years ago, the men and women protesting for gay rights in NSW couldn't have imagined that today, and just a few kilometres away, thousands of Australians would gather to mark the result of the same-sex marriage survey.

But that's what they'll be doing on Wednesday, as 'yes' campaigners and thousands of other Australians turn out in Sydney's Prince Alfred Park to herald the results of the Federal Government's controversial same-sex marriage survey.

"This one is a bit different," veteran gay rights activist Jamie Gardiner told the HuffPost Australia ahead of Wednesday's vote result, which is widely expected to carry a 'yes' result.

Speaking on Monday, he reflected on the push for same-sex marriage in Australia after other democracies began moving in that direction in the early 2000s.

"What happened in 2004 legislation was introduced to prevent the court from finding that Australian marriage law would recognise same-sex marriages from overseas," he said, referencing the Howard Government's amendment to the marriage act.

"That created a movement against them that has taken much too long to come to a conclusion."

Voting has ended in Australia's same-sex marriage survey - the @ABSStats estimates it has received 12.6 million survey forms. #7News pic.twitter.com/nmOCLHKLUm — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) November 8, 2017

A human rights activist for 45 years, Gardiner was asked by the HuffPost Australia what he'd have said if he was asked during the heady days of 1970s liberation if same-sex marriage would have been possible.

"What I probably would have said is, 'Yes it will come but we have a few steps before it,'" Gardiner said.

But first the community needed the criminal law off their backs, then anti-discrimination protections, and then protections for their relationships.

"I would have said back then that getting recognition of some sort would be a precursor to getting marriage, and getting marriage wasn't a particularly important goal of itself, but it became such because it became the last bastion of reaction," Gardiner added.

That's why it's so important that we break the vice like grip of the 1950s in the governing parties Jamie Gardiner

"Marriage equality is not seen by anybody as the holy grail... but in terms of defeating reactionary, religious opponents of our civil rights, we had to proceed incrementally."

He believes the survey will return a 'yes', because the campaign has maintained a positive focus on human stories.

"Because they're the only ones we've got," said Gardiner.

'We Couldn't Have Pictured It At The Time'

The original 78ers march again on Saturday March 5, 2016.

In June 1978, Diane Minnis was among more than 500 activists who took to Darlinghurst's iconic Taylor Square to call for an end to the effective decriminalisation of homosexuality in NSW.

The peaceful protest -- which became the foundation of Sydney's annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras -- ended the day in violence, mass arrests and public shaming by police, government and media.

And now -- on the cusp of marriage equality -- compared to then?

"We didn't dream of it, we didn't dream it was possible," Minnis told HuffPost Australia.

"Some of our people don't believe in marriage per se, but people I've spoken to are voting for it because it's people who are voting no are homophobic."

It's a referendum on homophobia. Diane Minnis

'Not The Church, Not The State, The People Will Decide Their Fate'

Gay solidarity supporters protest on Oxford Street Paddington eventually arrested in Taylor Square. August 27, 1978.

Marriage wasn't the point for those men and women who marched in '78. They were after more basic rights, but were also the tip of the spear in a sexual revolution marching through the country and other parts of the globe.

The march in '78 was "a request from lefties" in the United States in solidarity against an anti-gay political movement in Florida, said Gary Schliemann, a 78er.

"Personally I came from an earlier generation. There had been an Australia-wide gay pride week -- a much bigger affair, in fact, in 1973," he told the HuffPost.

"It was gay liberation, and end to sexual repression which we dreamed was much more basic and society wide for us all to be, I suppose, psychologically liberated to go about our lives without being backed into absurd corners.

Offering up apologies in confessionals for bullshit things. Gary Schliemann

"It was a 'not the church, not the state, people will decide their fate' kind of thing."

"We saw it as an oppressive society, and it was liberation."

The expected outcome of the vote gives Schliemann hope, but he points out the "normality" of marriage was a far cry from the dream of some of those early marchers.

A Failure Of Malcolm Turnbull

Witnesses celebrate the official apology by the NSW Parliament to those arrested in 1978 gay march.

Last year the NSW government apologised for the parliament's role in vilifying those early campaigners in the 1970s.

It was another step in the long road Gardiner detailed to HuffPost Australia on Monday.

The road will be longer still for some, who believe that even if the ballot passes with a convincing 'yes', believe reactionary forces within the government will try and delay legislation to legalise same-sex marriage.

Minnis is expecting the Coalition's right wing to try some "nasty tricks" to bail up a vote on any bill.

She believes it should have been done without the postal survey. The survey's six week long campaign period has taken its toll on some.

"They should have done it without this postal vote," Missen said.

"That's a failure of Malcolm Turnbull's."