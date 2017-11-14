Nerves and anticipation have erupted into jubilation for supporters of marriage equality as they received the news that Australia had voted 'yes' in the same sex marriage postal survey.
A clear majority of 61.7 percent of participants voted in favour of legalising marriage between same sex couples -- and the 'yes' campaigners couldn't have been more excited:
The Melbourne reaction #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/4Ye3VOd5NR— Tom Cowie (@tom_cowie) November 14, 2017
Twitter also exploded with the news:
How Australia (and surrounds) reacted to 'Yes' vote on same-sex marriage. 3,853 Tweets per minute. #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/6hSMKzuVv7— Matt Young (@MattYoung) November 14, 2017
Politicians who have come out in support of same sex marriage joined the celebrations, most notable among them long-time supporter Labor senator Penny Wong, who told HuffPost Australia she was "really relieved" with the result.
In the lead up to the release of results, she told reporters in Canberra that the outcome would be "a profoundly important statement about what sort of country we are".
What a day for her. Labor senator @SenatorWong listens to the #MarriageEquality result. @mearesy picture. #auspol pic.twitter.com/kFZN288ISw— Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) November 14, 2017
A tearful Senator Penny Wong was embraced by senators after the same-sex marriage survey result was announced pic.twitter.com/MUpX0GXxSs— andrew meares (@mearesy) November 14, 2017
YES!! 🏳️🌈— Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) November 14, 2017
Yes to love, yes to equality! 🏳️🌈 A historic day. A day of celebration and pride!— Tanya Plibersek (@tanya_plibersek) November 14, 2017
No more delays, no more excuses - it's time to make marriage equality law now. pic.twitter.com/og3xnmrqag
Well done AUSTRALIA on marriage equality. What a massive majority. Now to parliament.— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) November 14, 2017
Other public figures, including five-time Olympic gold medallist and openly gay man Ian Thorpe, were also celebrating.
Thank you, Australia #yes— Ian Thorpe (@IanThorpe) November 14, 2017
#Auspol Thank you for #VoteYes on #MarriageEquality you are awesome pic.twitter.com/lJtSs0h0PQ— Fr Rod Bower (@FrBower) November 14, 2017
Australia votes YES 🏳️🌈 #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/rN3aQRExOz— Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) November 15, 2017
But it was not only Australians who were waiting with baited breath at 10am on Wednesday. The world was also watching.
It's been four years since New Zealand legalised same sex marriage, three years since the United Kingdom joined suit and two years since same sex marriage becoming legislated in all US states, but that didn't stop pro-same sex marriage campaigners, celebrities and even CEOs applauding Australia for its collective decision.
It's a g'day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/0tdnBHPAW1— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 14, 2017
Congratulations Australia! Another important step toward equality for all. 🇳🇿 #MarriageEquality— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 15, 2017
the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY— sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017
#Australia ... 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love.— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017
Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017
YES AUSTRALIA! WELL DONE #SSM!— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 14, 2017
YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA - YES!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 14, 2017
Congratulations to Australia on their incredible show of support for #marriageequality! What an amazing achievement for the Australian LGBTIQ* Community.— New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) November 15, 2017
❤️💛💚💙💜
Cheers to #Australia who voted with a resounding YES! for #MarriageEquality! Can't wait to celebrate with you in January. 🏳️🌈— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 15, 2017