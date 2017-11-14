Nerves and anticipation have erupted into jubilation for supporters of marriage equality as they received the news that Australia had voted 'yes' in the same sex marriage postal survey.

A clear majority of 61.7 percent of participants voted in favour of legalising marriage between same sex couples -- and the 'yes' campaigners couldn't have been more excited:

Twitter also exploded with the news:

How Australia (and surrounds) reacted to 'Yes' vote on same-sex marriage. 3,853 Tweets per minute. #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/6hSMKzuVv7 November 14, 2017

Politicians who have come out in support of same sex marriage joined the celebrations, most notable among them long-time supporter Labor senator Penny Wong, who told HuffPost Australia she was "really relieved" with the result.

In the lead up to the release of results, she told reporters in Canberra that the outcome would be "a profoundly important statement about what sort of country we are".

A tearful Senator Penny Wong was embraced by senators after the same-sex marriage survey result was announced pic.twitter.com/MUpX0GXxSs — andrew meares (@mearesy) November 14, 2017

YES!! 🏳️‍🌈 — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) November 14, 2017

Yes to love, yes to equality! 🏳️‍🌈 A historic day. A day of celebration and pride!



No more delays, no more excuses - it's time to make marriage equality law now. pic.twitter.com/og3xnmrqag — Tanya Plibersek (@tanya_plibersek) November 14, 2017

Well done AUSTRALIA on marriage equality. What a massive majority. Now to parliament. — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) November 14, 2017

Other public figures, including five-time Olympic gold medallist and openly gay man Ian Thorpe, were also celebrating.

But it was not only Australians who were waiting with baited breath at 10am on Wednesday. The world was also watching.

It's been four years since New Zealand legalised same sex marriage, three years since the United Kingdom joined suit and two years since same sex marriage becoming legislated in all US states, but that didn't stop pro-same sex marriage campaigners, celebrities and even CEOs applauding Australia for its collective decision.

Congratulations Australia! Another important step toward equality for all. 🇳🇿 #MarriageEquality — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 15, 2017

the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY — sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017

#Australia ... 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017

Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017

YES AUSTRALIA! WELL DONE #SSM! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 14, 2017

YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA - YES!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 14, 2017

Congratulations to Australia on their incredible show of support for #marriageequality! What an amazing achievement for the Australian LGBTIQ* Community.

❤️💛💚💙💜 — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) November 15, 2017