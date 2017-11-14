The LGBTQ Community Celebrate The YES Result Around The Country
These smiles will take weeks to wipe off.
The nervous energy in the air was palpable. All across the country people were on tenterhooks waiting for the results of the marriage equality survey. But just after 10am, the LGBTQ community had reason to celebrate. The Australian population had given a resounding YES to marriage equality.
It was now the LGBTQ communities' time to shine. And shine they did. Outside the State Library of Victoria, a sea of smiles glistened in the shining Spring sun. The kind of smiles that would take weeks to wipe off.
Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten embraced members of the crowd, his hugs filled with warmth and emotion. Shorten has been instrumental in the YES campaign. He has proudly spoken about his blended family and argued families do not need to adhere to 'traditional' structures to be successful and full of love -- a welcome sentiment among the LGBTQ community.
Even The Golden Princess docked at Sydney Harbour was rocking a rainbow flag, repping the ships in same-sex relationships. Also, we shall now refer to it as 'The Love Boat'. Honk, honk!
Rainbow Pride Flags are being proudly waved across the country in celebration. Each colour represents the following: life (red), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), harmony/peace (blue), and spirit (purple/violet). The flag is synonymous with love and acceptance, and will now symbolise Australia's commitment to marriage equality.
After months of hard work it's time for marriage-equality campaigners to take a well-deserved bow, and bask in the glory.
Let the good times roll.