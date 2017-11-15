All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Australia's Front Pages The Morning After We Said 'YES'

    Gotta love those rainbows.

    16/11/2017 6:37 AM AEDT | Updated 44 minutes ago

    There was a lot to wake up to on Thursday morning. Besides maybe a hangover acquired during overnight celebrations, many LGBTQ Australians also awoke to the end of the ugly marriage equality campaign and the start to the first full day in a nation which overwhelmingly voted 'yes'.

    Nearly all of Australia's newspapers front pages heralded the historic event. We've rounded some of them up here.

    Sydney's Daily Telegraph took a noticeably different tone (and look) though.

    Related Coverage

    MORE:australian politicsgay marriagelgbtqmarriage equalityNews mediapostal plebiscitepostal surveysame sex marriage

    More On This Topic