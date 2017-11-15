There was a lot to wake up to on Thursday morning. Besides maybe a hangover acquired during overnight celebrations, many LGBTQ Australians also awoke to the end of the ugly marriage equality campaign and the start to the first full day in a nation which overwhelmingly voted 'yes'.
Nearly all of Australia's newspapers front pages heralded the historic event. We've rounded some of them up here.
The front page of tomorrow's The West Australian. https://t.co/m2gwb6IkxG #wanews #perthnews #auspol #wapol #AUSHON pic.twitter.com/TepAy4ugsq— The West Australian (@westaustralian) November 15, 2017
One for the ages. pic.twitter.com/6dyWMhPYRi— Rick Morton (@SquigglyRick) November 15, 2017
YES and YES! What a memorable day it's been for Australia. Read all about it in tomorrow's @couriermail 🏳️🌈 ⚽️🏳️🌈 ⚽️🏳️🌈 ⚽️ #AUSHON #samesexmarriage pic.twitter.com/KWQElXTipL— The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) November 15, 2017
A sneak preview of our front page tomorrow! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/Rodafyzxtn— The Courier (@ballaratcourier) November 15, 2017
TOMORROW'S FRONT PAGE PAYS TRIBUTE TO TODAY'S HISTORIC RESULT pic.twitter.com/blW0kPvF8y— The NT News (@TheNTNews) November 15, 2017
Thursday's front page 🌈 pic.twitter.com/s5J61KqMQV— Ben Cubby (@bencubby) November 15, 2017
Tomorrow's @BgoAddy front page, today. Bendigo says yes to #marriageequality #loveislove pic.twitter.com/jJespz5Rs4— Nicole Ferrie (@nicoleferrie) November 15, 2017
From A Matter of Time to 'It's Time' #voteyes #marriageequality Let's get it done. Tomorrow's front today. pic.twitter.com/8XDApZTDEG— Illawarra Mercury (@illawarramerc) November 15, 2017
Sydney's Daily Telegraph took a noticeably different tone (and look) though.
Front page of The Daily Telegraph pic.twitter.com/BJjbI2r77h— Christopher Dore (@wrongdorey) November 15, 2017