All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Former UFC Champ Fabricio Werdum Throws Boomerang At Rival Fighter At Hilton Hotel In Sydney

    The police investigated and came back with charges pretty quick.

    17/11/2017 11:15 AM AEDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    Fairfax

    A UFC fighter has been charged with assaulting a rival with a boomerang at Sydney's Hilton Hotel.

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, 40, and rival fighter Colby Covington, 29 began arguing just outside the prestigious hotel, with the beef escalating when Werdum allegedly threw a bag containing the boomerang at Covington, hitting him in the neck.

    It was all captured on film and from multiple angles.

    Police were alerted afterwards, sparking an investigation which led to the 40-year-old man being issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for common assault.

    He is expected to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday 13 December 2017.

    Neither man required medical treatment following the incident.

    Related Coverage

    MORE:crimeNews

    More On This Topic