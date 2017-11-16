A UFC fighter has been charged with assaulting a rival with a boomerang at Sydney's Hilton Hotel.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, 40, and rival fighter Colby Covington, 29 began arguing just outside the prestigious hotel, with the beef escalating when Werdum allegedly threw a bag containing the boomerang at Covington, hitting him in the neck.

It was all captured on film and from multiple angles.

A man has been charged with assault, accused of striking another man with a boomerang during a fight outside Sydney's Hilton Hotel. #7News pic.twitter.com/X7bWcR5awq November 16, 2017

@FabricioWerdum attacks @ColbyCovMMA with a boomerang outside the hotel for UFC Sydney! 😵 pic.twitter.com/MCadJmCaXu — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 16, 2017

Police were alerted afterwards, sparking an investigation which led to the 40-year-old man being issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for common assault.

He is expected to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday 13 December 2017.

Neither man required medical treatment following the incident.