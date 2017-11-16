After a very big, exhausting few weeks (to put it mildly) for the LGBTQ community, it seems like the best time for everyone to eat some goddamn delicious cake.

But not just any cake -- we're talking easy to make six-layer rainbow cake with fluffy meringue frosting.

To make this rainbow cake, start by making one big cake mixture, separate into six bowls, add food colouring to each mixture and bake the cake layers. While they're baking in the oven, make the three-ingredient meringue frosting. Once the rainbow cake layers are ready, build the cake and add the meringue frosting between each colour.

That's it. Time to inhale.

Rainbow cake recipe

Recipe from McKenzie's Serves 8-10.

Preparation time: 30 minutes. Cooking time: 50 minutes.

INGREDIENTS

250g butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1½ cups caster sugar

4 eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups plain flour, sifted

6 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup milk

Blue, green, yellow, orange and red food colouring

Fluffy meringue frosting

8 egg whites

4 cups caster sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

METHOD