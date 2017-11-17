Ibrahim Bodyguard Semi 'Tongan Sam' Ngata Shot In Back In Sydney

'Tongan Sam' has been gunned down in Sydney.

An bodyguard for nightclub impresario John Ibrahim has reportedly been shot in Sydney's west.

Semi Ngata, often known as Tongan Sam, was shot in the back outside Ibrahim's mother's in Merrylands overnight, Fairfax Media reports.

Police confirmed that emergency services were called to a home in Price Street, Merrylands at about 10.45pm on Friday and found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The long time body guard of Sydney Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim has reportedly been shot in the back. #7News pic.twitter.com/xATfEwEQVd November 17, 2017

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital where he is reported to be in a serious condition.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating.

"The shooting is said to have occurred in the back yard of a house in Merrylands," Inspector Bradfield Peters told reporters.

"Essentially, someone has come in and shot in the backyard of the house, this is we have been told. Whether they are the exact circumstances, we are still trying to determine."