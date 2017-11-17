Katy Perry Denied China Visa For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Katy Perry has been blocked from China.

Katy Perry has been axed from the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai just days after fellow a-lister Gigi Hadid pulled out.

Perry, who was set to perform, has reportedly been denied a visa, a decision said to be linked to a costume she wore in 2015 in Taiwan.

The banning is said to be linked to the controversial outfit, which consisted of glittery dress with sunflowers on it during a performance in Taipei.

The outfit outraged Chinese authorities, according to reports, because the sunflower was at the time an anti-China symbol inside the Asian superpower.

The news comes after Gigi Hadid this week pulled out of the show, with that decision potentially linked to social-media posts deemed offensive by Chinese censors.