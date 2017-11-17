All Sections
    • NEWS

    Katy Perry Denied China Visa For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

    The superstar was banned indefinitely.

    18/11/2017 11:26 AM AEDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    Katy Perry has been blocked from China.

    Katy Perry has been axed from the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai just days after fellow a-lister Gigi Hadid pulled out.

    Perry, who was set to perform, has reportedly been denied a visa, a decision said to be linked to a costume she wore in 2015 in Taiwan.

    The banning is said to be linked to the controversial outfit, which consisted of glittery dress with sunflowers on it during a performance in Taipei.

    The outfit outraged Chinese authorities, according to reports, because the sunflower was at the time an anti-China symbol inside the Asian superpower.

    The news comes after Gigi Hadid this week pulled out of the show, with that decision potentially linked to social-media posts deemed offensive by Chinese censors.

