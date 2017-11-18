Fugitives On The Run In Adelaide After Police Pursuit

Two fugitives are on the run after a dramatic police pursuit through Adelaide.

The dramatic chase started when police attempted to stop a ute on Rankine Road on after checks on the rego plates revealed they were stolen, about 2.15am Sunday.

The driver failed to pull over and the car was pursued south along South Road before going through the back streets of Mile End South and then out onto Richmond Road.

Officers called off the pursuit soon after due to safety reasons and the car was last seen heading north on Marion Road.

A person is on the run following a dramatic police pursuit through Adelaide's inner-west. #9Today pic.twitter.com/vB51khur7d — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 18, 2017

The two occupants later abandoned the car and ran off.

The police helicopter and dog squads scoured the area but the two suspects could not be located.

Investigations are continuing.