LNP And Labor Launched Their Campaigns Today And Barely Mentioned One Nation

Australian senator Pauline Hanson laughs as she has a photograph taken with a local resident.

Both the LNP and Labor have launched their Queensland election campaigns, just one week out from the polling day.



At the LNP campaign launch on Sunday, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull criticised the "green-left ideology and incompetence" of the Labor Party.

Queensland Premier-hopeful Tim Nicholls focussed on infrastructure and jobs during the campaign launch.

"We will build the roads, the bridges, and the dams that Queensland needs," he said.

"A vote for the LNP is a vote for jobs for Queenslanders."

Nicholls said that the LNP would freeze family car registration, offer seniors free off-peak public transport, and dish out $150 vouchers for families to pay for their children's swimming lessons.

.@AnnastaciaMP: The commitments I have made are measured, I will never promise something I cannot deliver. MORE: https://t.co/HxJONmDpuN pic.twitter.com/VEmRkHcwhb November 19, 2017

At Labor's campaign launch, Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk said that voters are choosing between a party that "consults Queenslanders and one that confronts them".

Introduced by boxer Jeff Horn, Palaszczuk announced that Labor would create a new inner city school, create new hospitals, and extend the First Home Owner Grant.

And while campaigns are launching today, efforts may have a muted impact -- there's been a record surge in early voting over the past few days. According to the AAP, 205,100 votes were cast in the first five days of pre-polling -- and that doesn't include anyone who went to pre-polling booths on Saturday. This figure is 80,000 more than the number of early votes in the last Queensland state election.

Even with all eyes on the ALP and LNP as they launch today, One Nation is the talk of the town. With the party only contesting 61 of 93 electorates, they are not likely to replicate their 1998 performance which saw them claim 11 seats in state Parliament. ABC election analyst Antony Green believes that, at best, the party will be able to secure 10 seats.

"They are not going to get 18 per cent statewide because they are only contesting 61 seats. The question is how many seats are they going to get above 30 per cent?" Green said.

"You have to get one-third of the vote in a three-way vote or it's really tough to win," he continued.

"Unless One Nation's vote is concentrated, it is just not going to be enough to win any seats."

"The people of Queensland have a momentous choice," @TurnbullMalcolm launches LNP campaign for Qld state election #qldvotes pic.twitter.com/BVxVYKORAj — ABC News (@abcnews) November 19, 2017

But one veteran ALP campaigner told the Australian Financial Review that One Nation is successfully capitalising on regional voters' frustrations.



"If they take five seats off the LNP, like Burdekin or Hinchinbrook [in North Queensland], it will make it harder for them. But if it's at Labor's expense it will just make it harder for us".