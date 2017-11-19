All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Bob Katter's Response To A Question On Same-Sex Marriage Has Us Stumped

    Crocodiles?

    19/11/2017 5:12 PM AEDT | Updated 30 minutes ago
    Insiders/ABC
    Wait, what?

    The plebiscite is done. A bill is getting pushed through parliament. We're almost there. But that hasn't stopped public discourse from giving us one last, head-scratching moment.

    Enter Bob Katter. On Sunday morning, the independent member of parliament from north Queensland told reporters that "people are entitled to their own sexual proclivities".

    "I mean let there be a thousand blossoms bloomed, as far as I'm concerned".

    And then suddenly, Katter's tone changed.

    "But I ain't spending any time on it because in the meantime every three months a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in north Queensland".

    Watch the moment below:


    The comment elicited a mixed bag of responses.

    Co-host of the ABC program Insiders Barrie Cassidy immediately jibed, as the studio was laughing around him, "So, we should put the whole country on hold until we sort out that particular problem".

    Twitter's response was similar:

    Related Coverage

    MORE:Entertainmentlgbtq

    More On This Topic