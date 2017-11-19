The plebiscite is done. A bill is getting pushed through parliament. We're almost there. But that hasn't stopped public discourse from giving us one last, head-scratching moment.



Enter Bob Katter. On Sunday morning, the independent member of parliament from north Queensland told reporters that "people are entitled to their own sexual proclivities".

"I mean let there be a thousand blossoms bloomed, as far as I'm concerned".



And then suddenly, Katter's tone changed.



"But I ain't spending any time on it because in the meantime every three months a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in north Queensland".



Watch the moment below:



The comment elicited a mixed bag of responses.



Co-host of the ABC program Insiders Barrie Cassidy immediately jibed, as the studio was laughing around him, "So, we should put the whole country on hold until we sort out that particular problem".

Twitter's response was similar:

anyway here's a new monologue I'll be performing at parties pic.twitter.com/3spphgh5xy — mat whitehead (@matwhi) November 19, 2017

Bob Katter attempts to boost tourism in NQLD. https://t.co/GsnQZD40tA November 19, 2017

ABC 'insiders' echo with laughter at Bob Katter's suggestion that they are more important issues than gay marriage https://t.co/EisWkh9HwN — aupol news (@aupol_news) November 19, 2017

Bob Katter getting his Gollum on 😂 https://t.co/YhtdjGhoQ9 — Jess McGuire🌈 (@jessmcguire) November 19, 2017

Bob Katter constantly looks like he just smelled something awful. — Harry Cook (@HarryCook) November 19, 2017