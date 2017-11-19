All Sections
    Paul Kelly Played At The Opera House Last Night To Cap Off The Most Aussie Week Ever

    Marriage equality, the Socceroos going to the World Cup and a huge Paul Kelly concert. How good is Australia.

    20/11/2017 7:51 AM AEDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    ABC
    What a great way to end a great week.

    After completing the marriage equality survey, and qualifying to the FIFA World Cup, you would think that it would take some time for Australia's good luck to recharge.

    But we've been blessed with another beautiful moment to round off the week -- singer-songwriter Paul Kelly sang to us in a nationally broadcast concert from the Sydney Opera House on Sunday night, and it was heartwarming.

    Kelly began the night with 'Life is Fine' before moving on to Aussie classics like 'From Little Things, Big Things Grow', 'Before Too Long', and 'To Her Door'.

    And he's not done -- Kelly's been nominated for seven awards at next week's ARIAs. It's probably no big deal for the rock icon, who has already claimed 10 of the awards and been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

    He's also on tour in Australia for the rest of the week, performing another Opera House concert on Monday night, followed by concerts in Adelaide and Perth.

    People around the country are loving it:

    If you missed out on watching the concert last night, check it out on ABC iView.

