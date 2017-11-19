Paul Kelly Played At The Opera House Last Night To Cap Off The Most Aussie Week Ever

After completing the marriage equality survey, and qualifying to the FIFA World Cup, you would think that it would take some time for Australia's good luck to recharge.



But we've been blessed with another beautiful moment to round off the week -- singer-songwriter Paul Kelly sang to us in a nationally broadcast concert from the Sydney Opera House on Sunday night, and it was heartwarming.

Kelly began the night with 'Life is Fine' before moving on to Aussie classics like 'From Little Things, Big Things Grow', 'Before Too Long', and 'To Her Door'.

And he's not done -- Kelly's been nominated for seven awards at next week's ARIAs. It's probably no big deal for the rock icon, who has already claimed 10 of the awards and been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.



He's also on tour in Australia for the rest of the week, performing another Opera House concert on Monday night, followed by concerts in Adelaide and Perth.

People around the country are loving it:

if you don't like paul kelly you don't like australia that's a straight up fact — dan nolan - chief brand respecter (@dannolan) November 19, 2017

Watching the Paul Kelly special whilst writing job applications. Hope they like my demonstrated ability to be a woke, mildly depressed, songman who's committed to improving Indigenous health. November 19, 2017

Paul Kelly concert on @ABCTV every Sunday night could be the key to world peace #PaulKellyLive — Sam Cracknell (@samcracknell92) November 19, 2017

Who ever at the abc decided they should broadcast Paul Kelly live from the Opera house tonight needs a pay rise, stat. Soooo good! #PaulKellyLive — Leon Calvert (@LCalvert44) November 19, 2017

Marriage equality ✔️

Socceroos qualify for the World Cup ✔️

The national broadcaster @ABCTV spends Sunday night broadcasting banger after banger from @paulkelly ✔️



One of my favourite weeks to be an Australian ever #PaulKellyLive — Randy (@RandyVuck) November 19, 2017

If you missed out on watching the concert last night, check it out on ABC iView.