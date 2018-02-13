'Walking Dead' Star Danai Gurira Was 'Absolutely Devastated' After That Carl Reveal

"Walking Dead" Season 8 spoilers below.

Look, Carl Grimes had his problems. He was a little on the emo side, his long hair was a bit much and he may have aimed a gun with the wrong eye. That's just dangerous, man.

Regardless of these quibbles, the inevitable loss of Chandler Riggs' character on "The Walking Dead" ― after it was revealed in the Season 8 midseason finale that he suffered a zombie bite ― was tragic for the fans and the cast.

"Walking Dead" chief content officer Scott Gimple told HuffPost he had a tough time following the death reveal, and now, in an interview with HuffPost's Taryn Finley, "Black Panther" actress Danai Gurira, aka Michonne on "Walking Dead," is opening up about her reaction.

"I got a little depressed for a while. Straight up," the actress said. "You're in the story. You're in it, and you're also in a family. It was hard."