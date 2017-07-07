Marriage Equality Can't Be Avoided Any Longer

"With every week that passes without equality, we grow stronger and more determined."

When marriage equality hit the news again last week it was clear that our national campaign was working and continues to break new ground. From local papers to the nightly news, and market stalls to party conferences, Australia's politicians know that our campaign won't leave them alone.

It's about the Australian values we all cherish. The values of fairness and respect for all, where mums and dad's are mobilising for a fairer country for their children. Whether it's a father wanting his daughter to be treated as an equal citizen or a life-long couple wanting to marry -- these stories show not only the importance but the urgency of reform.

Families, clergy, faith groups, sports players, politicians, academics, journalists and business leaders... they are all raising their hands and saying let's do this.

Our parliamentarians from every party continue to hear from the people campaigning for marriage equality and they know that they will not go away. Instead, with every week that passes without equality, we grow stronger and more determined.

Together let's keep the pressure up and we could very well be joining Germany, Malta and Taiwan to celebrate achieving marriage equality with our friends, family and neighbours in 2017.

Tens of thousands continue to email, fax, and tweet their MPs and Senators urging them to get on with it. Community groups are taking charge, with campaigns from Port Headland to Nowra and Albury to Lismore. Passionate supporters holding BBQs, Town Hall events and market stalls welcoming people to ask questions and helping them to reach out and win over the remaining hearts and minds needed in our federal parliament.

We continue to work with leading national institutions to help them stand up and support reform. Most recently the Australian Medical Association announced support for marriage equality, highlighting the important health and well-being benefits of treating all citizens equally, and we are now mobilizing supporters across multicultural and faith communities to get involved in the campaign.

Last week also gave us great examples of equality leadership. US citizens joyfully reflected on two years of equal marriage rights, while Malta began moving towards marriage equality by parliamentary vote.

Then German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a change of heart on a conscience vote for marriage equality after a powerful conversation with a lesbian couple. By Friday Germany was celebrating and the sky over Europe didn't fall in.

The pathway to equality is a clear one. The Senate recently held an inquiry into marriage equality legislation. It consulted widely, including within the LGBTI community, and produced cross party agreement on what the legislative path to marriage equality can look like.

It's time to turn this political consensus into legislation and have MPs and Senators vote it through both houses of parliament and deliver the will of the Australian people. As our campaign has consistently said, it is time for our politicians to do their job

