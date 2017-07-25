Why The Six-Pack Stereotype Is Damaging To Men

"This is the era of Marvel films. It's the era of superhero bombardment into our media left, right and centre. And, it's not just superheroes, male protagonists on the screen and in the public eye are expected to be ripped."

Sexual objectification of women. How many times so far this year have you heard that issue get raised? Infinite? Me too.

So much of current social awareness seems to be focused on the relentless objectification of women, and the measures we can take to prevent this. While I am all for the removal of this objectification, I can't help but feel that there might be another side of this issue that we're overlooking. Every. Single. Day.

Sexual objectification of men. I said it. We're living in a society where 'do you even lift?', and gym culture is the norm. Many issues are raised about the need for more realistic representations of women in the public eye, but don't we see that this should work both ways?

If we look at something as trivial as children's toys, the difference is so blindingly obvious. Barbie. Side stepping the hilarious fact that the inspiration for this iconic '50s doll was actually based on a German doll designed for adult men -- not children -- the toy has has been resized, ditching the "implausible proportions" of their previous dolls, to "better reflect the diversity of the product's audience". Barbie is now complete with "solid thighs, a waist able to accommodate vital internal organs and biceps meaty enough to beat Ken at arm-wrestling", with the thigh gap "officially gone".

While this is undeniably great for the image of women, show me the resizing of the Ken Doll, or show me any man doll without ripped abs and bulging biceps. We're so worried about presenting unrealistic bodies for women, but what about the pressures of body expectations that young, growing, and adult men face, too?

Women seem to be able to share how they're feeling about these issues -- full support at the ready, but we still appear to have the 'man up' attitude when it comes to how men are actually feeling.

Children are flooded with images of men who have spent months preparing for a role. There is an oversaturation every day of shirtless men whose bodies consume all their time. The lanky physique of SpongeBob has made a comeback in the new movie, but now features huge muscles.

Being on the low end of the muscle spectrum just isn't represented in the media, but that doesn't seem to be as ludicrous as it is about women. Curves are in for us. Kim Kardashian's glorious behind is celebrated, plus-size models are endorsed, but what's the equivalent? Where's the 'embrace your figure' attitude towards men who don't fit a mould?

We need to address this. Too often it's brushed off as a joke. Women seem to be able to share how they're feeling about these issues -- full support at the ready, but we still appear to have the 'man up' attitude when it comes to how men are actually feeling.

The number of times I've opened up about how I feel about this to my male friends is countless, and the number of times I've heard them open up about body image to me, or other dudes, is approaching zero. And what would be said anyway? "Feeling low about your body image? Why don't you just go to the gym then?"

When you find out a woman has been suffering from body dysmorphia or an eating disorder, it's such a delicate and supported issue -- and rightly so. But, these obsessive, overly disciplined, and often exceptionally unhealthy behaviours are paralleled so frequently in the gym junkie lifestyle, without the same concern, but rather with expectation and encouragement.

It is expected that men go to the gym. It is expected that men work out, often at the expense of friends, family, work and commitments because of the standards of what's 'attractive'. 'Buff' is now the standard, and extreme is commended.

Surely it's this unhealthy mindset filled with pressures and expectations of a possibly unachievable standard that we're trying so hard to fight. The movement towards a more diverse selection of female models is ever present, yet male models are almost exclusively ripped. Where is their diversity?

I saw a billboard last week displaying a male underwear model with no ridiculously chiselled form. This shouldn't be novelty. This shouldn't make my jaw drop through the floor.

Too often I hear women in the street discussing how hot some guy is across the road. And, of course he's ripped. How are men affected when they hear women saying these things about someone who's just spent their afternoon in the gym?

We're so hyperaware of how women are affected by objectification, but it's time to extend that respect and sensitivity towards our men.

