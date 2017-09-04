Five Ways Mummy Pig Is A Better Mother Than Me

"Mummy Pig isn't 'just a mummy' pig, she also brings home the bacon... so to speak. Chortle, chortle."

Now I'm not one to try and compete with a fictional character. Except when I am...

In actual fact, some may argue that Mummy Pig isn't only a better mother than I am; she's also a better wife, a better woman, nay, all round 'human being'.

Except... that she's not. A human being that is. All those other things she most definitely is.

I know, I know... say it isn't sow! But, naturally, I have irrefutable proof in the form of ridiculous examples I've come up with while I lie awake at night trying to distract my brain from convincing me I have a disease that I need to Google.

And, here they are:

Mummy Pig is chill AF.

Unless there are some missing tapes somewhere, #piggate, there is no record of Mummy Pig silently mouthing "f*** you" behind Peppa's back, even though Peppa is without shadow of a doubt an obnoxious little gobshite.

Mummy Pig doesn't flip her lid about the repetitive singing of the bloody 'bing-bong song' in the same manner as I have been known to have emotional breakdowns over 'Let it Go'.

She never gets salty with Daddy Pig and his lazy bastard ways; not one time have I heard her turn around and say to Daddy Pig, as he lounges on his recliner in front of the TV eating his feelings away, "Are you shitting me?".

Mummy Pig is never too busy looking at her instagr-ham to respond when a small person says her name 46 times in a row, or repetitively asks her the same question, that she's already answered, five times in the space of 24 seconds.

Mummy Pig never has muddy-puddle, laundry-related overreactions. The type of overreactions that may well be my life legacy. Although I would hazard a guess Mummy Pig is using name-brand laundry liquid, not powder, and probably sprays and soaks before a wash cycle. Mummy Pig sure as shit doesn't take the lazy way out, like I do.

Mummy Pig doesn't over analyse or obsess over George's inability to say anything but "grr dinosaur". Should George be going to a speech therapist? Does George have sensory processing issues? Is George gluten intolerant? Is George taking the piss? We'll never know! Because, well, Mummy Pig doesn't really care. She breezily disregards George's glaringly obvious delays and doesn't freak out that he's only been saying two words for, like, years!

More power to you Mummy Pig. You are so chill you practically require a microwave defrost.

Mummy Pig doesn't have vices.

I mean, for all we know. Maybe there is a bit of Netflix and swill happening of an evening...

But, do you ever see Mummy Pig refusing to acknowledge anyone until she's had her morning coffee? No.

Do you ever see Mummy Pig sitting down binge watching episodes of 'I'm charcuterie get me out of here', or 'The Baa-chelor' or 'Oink is the new Black'? No.

Although, pretty sure if Mummy Pig did have instagr-ham she'd be posting insufferable daily photos of Peppa and George's bento playgroup lunch boxes. Because; obviously.

Mummy Pig does it all.

Mummy Pig isn't 'just a mummy' pig, she also brings home the bacon... so to speak. Chortle, chortle.

While we aren't privy to what she actually does in her work from home capacity, given the amount of time she spends on her computer, I'd like to wager that she's a mummy blogger. One with more followers than me, loads of lucrative sponsorship deals, and a shit ton of social media shares. And yet, she somehow manages to stay as cool as the proverbial cucumber when Peppa breaks her computer?

When George has cold, Mummy Pig doesn't just ship him off to playgroup anyway with a conspiratorial pat on the back, a bit of Panadol and a nose-blowing-away of the evidence like the rest of us. She calls a home doctor and nurses George back to health with watchful rest and cool flannels and... I dunno, 'Happy Mrs Chicken' noodle soup or some other shit that I wouldn't do if my kid had a cold because he threw his rain hat off outside after I specifically told him not to.

Mummy Pig is supportive.

Mummy Pig agreed to buy a house on a hill, when clearly, this was Daddy's idea.

Speaking of which, Mummy Pig also isn't having an affair with the manly, capable, always seems to show up everywhere they go, Mr Bull. To be fair, nor am I having an affair, but my husband isn't as inept as Daddy Pig. Mummy Pig married down.

Mummy Pig is also totally supportive of Peppa's codependent relationship with Suzy 'the snake' Sheep, despite the fact that Suzy is the worst best friend ever.

Mummy Pig is confident.

Mummy Pig feels confident in a bikini on the beach. You never see Mummy Pig inching towards the water's edge with her towel around her waist until she can throw herself into the freezing water in a torturous half-a-second, desperate modesty plunge, so no one on the beach sees her. I suppose why wouldn't she be confident when she's somehow managing to shove 14 boobs into one itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny bandeau bikini, #madskills, #whenyougotitflauntit.

Nor is Mummy Pig intimidated by her multi-talented mummy friends; not even helicopter flying, bus driving, dental nursing, recycle centre operating, train driving, probable tax evading librarian, Miss Rabbit. Mummy Pig doesn't have to be all things to all people. Mummy Pig is enough.

So there you have it. I mean, I've presented the extensive evidence. Take it in people. The proof is laid out in front of you.

And, when all is said and done, quite frankly Mummy Pig commands more attention than I do in my own home. When my kids hear Mummy Pig, they come running. The same cannot be said for when I'm hoarse and blue faced with silent rage that I've called them for dinner 89 times and they still haven't shown up.

But I mean, whatever. It's no big deal. Mummy Pig, shmummy pig. I'll take it all with a pinch of salt. And thyme. For five hours in a moderate oven...

