Prince William Sleeping During Anzac Day Service Is Every New Parent

It looks like the royals are human, after all.

The Duchess of Cambridge might have looked more like a radiant goddess than a woman who literally just pushed a small human out of her loins as she emerged from St. Mary's Hospital on Monday a few hours after giving birth to the third royal baby.

And we might have wondered if Kate is even of this Earth as she revealed her newborn son outside the Lindo Wing while wearing four-inch heels, which would bring many women to their knees even if they hadn't just been told "you'd be best to avoid using toilet paper until the swelling subsides."

Kate Middleton and her third child on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in central London, on April 23, 2018.

But then Prince William went ahead and appeared to nod off during a memorial service commemorating Anzac Day two days later, and reminded us all that, yes, he and Kate are real humans with a real newborn.

And, as anyone who has ever welcomed a new baby to the family knows, PARENTS. BE. TIRED.

Life with a newborn baby. 😴😂 pic.twitter.com/I3c6bF5HkR — People (@people) April 25, 2018

We don't blame William one bit. The Anzac Day ceremony was just two days after the new baby was born. And it was in a dimly-lit church. Early in the morning. And involved sitting.

He gave it a valiant effort. He really did.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle joined today's Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving to mark #ANZACDay pic.twitter.com/wChRqEWFrz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2018

But no one, no matter how much help they might have at home, is immune to the exhaustion that comes with having a newborn.

After all, new babies might sleep a lot, but it never seems to be at night. And they need to be fed every few hours, regardless. Plus there's all the worry (Are they getting enough to eat? Are they pooping enough? Too much? Are they gassy? Why are they crying so much? Why aren't they crying? Is that a rash?! Shall we just take a quick trip to the hospital?) which is mentally exhausting in and of itself.

Also, let us not forget that the duke and duchess have two other young children that also need to be kept alive and happy, and parenting three kids is no joke.

In other words, nighty night, Wills.

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London.

Parents of the internet responded in sympathy, with many saying this was William's most relatable move yet.

The guy has a new baby, 2 toddlers and a wife to take care of. He's probably exhausted. pic.twitter.com/NOu2oSm2oh — CrazyCatLady9 (@CrazyCatMommy9) April 26, 2018

1st week with a new baby... Yup, that'll do it 🤣 — Sarah Dunagan (@MzDunagan2010) April 25, 2018

You wanted realism regarding the #royalbaby3 , watch #princewilliam falling asleep during #AnzacService . Picking yourself up and keep going with a #newborn , this is as real as you can get. #newparent #iknowatiredparentwheniseeone as I am one myself ! — Petra Kentrop (@lilmissdiffrent) April 26, 2018

Morning, happy Thursday 👍🏻 poor Prince William, in the papers this morning it looks like he nodded off at Westminster Abbey yesterday! Bless him, his son's only 3 days old! Ever fallen asleep in public or when you least expected it? @BBCTees @greenyfrom6am pic.twitter.com/Mz2eK6OTnb — Amy Oakden (@amy_oakden) April 26, 2018

You'll find no judgment here. Get those ZZZs whenever you can.

And if the duchess makes her next public appearance in stained sweatpants, a greasy topknot, and larger-than-life sunglasses (ie., the official uniform of new moms everywhere), we might actually start cheering.

